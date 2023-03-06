Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues battling Arsenal for Wilfried Zaha; AC Milan want Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and more - March 6, 2023

Chelsea are preparing to face Borussia Dortmund at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday (March 7) in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg. The Bundesliga side have a 1-0 lead from the first leg in Dortmund.

Meanwhile, the Blues are locked in a battle with Arsenal for the signature of Wilfried Zaha. Elsewhere, AC Milan are interested in Ruben Loftus-Cheek. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on March 6, 2023:

Chelsea battling Arsenal for Wilfried Zaha

Wilfried Zaha is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are fighting Arsenal for the services of Wilfried Zaha, according to talkSPORT.

The Cote d'Ivoire international is in the final few months of his contract with Crystal Palace but is unlikely to extend his stay. The 30-year-old has been one of the most dangerous wingers in the Premier League in the last few seasons and is not short of options.

The Blues are planning to bring him to Stamford Bridge to address their faltering attack. Despite investing heavily in attack, Graham Potter's team has struggled in front of goal. The London giants are likely to return for more firepower this summer, and signing a player of Zaha's caliber for free will represent good business.

However, Arsenal also have their eyes on the 30-year-old as they look to continue their steady rise under Mikel Arteta. The Ivorian has appeared 21 times across competitions this season, registering six goals and three assists.

AC Milan want Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has admirers at San Siro

AC Milan want to sign Ruben Loftus-Cheek this summer, according to Calcio Mercato via A Stamford Bridge Too Far.

The 27-year-old has been in and out of the first team at Chelsea this season and is no longer guaranteed game time at Stamford Bridge. The Englishman's contract with the London giants expires next summer, and he could be allowed to leave at the end of the season.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Chelsea have put £22m price tag on AC Milan and Newcastle United target Ruben Loftus-Cheek.



{Calciomercato} Chelsea have put £22m price tag on AC Milan and Newcastle United target Ruben Loftus-Cheek.{Calciomercato}

The Rossoneri reportedly held talks with Chelsea regarding a possible move last year after their Champions League group stage game.

The Blues previously wanted £22 million for Loftus-Cheek, but their current valuation is unclear. The 27-year-old has appeared 23 times across competitions this season for the Blues, registering one assist.

Graham Potter counting on Raheem Sterling ahead of Champions League tie

Raheem Sterling has blown hot and cold since arriving last summer.

Graham Potter is hoping that Raheem Sterling's Champions League pedigree can help Chelsea get the better of Borussia Dortmund this week.

The Blues are trailing in the tie, and Potter's future could depend on the result in midweek. Sterling recently returned to first-team action after overcoming niggling injury woes.

Speaking after Saturday's win over Leeds United, Potter was full of praise for the English forward.

"His goalscoring record in the Champions League speaks for itself. He’s an experienced, proven campaigner in that competition. So we’re delighted with that, and we’re looking forward to him on the pitch on Tuesday, and hopefully enjoying his football and and contributing to us winning and going through," said Potter.

He continued:

“You can see his quality that he brings, and if he’s enjoying his football, he’s a really important player for us and the last two home games, you could see that. He’s still building up because the hamstring problem he had; he’s getting stronger and stronger with every minute, so that was the thinking behind bringing him off to make sure he’s ready for Tuesday.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Contract talks with Mason Mount are in stand-by; Kanté wants to stay and final details of new deal are close to be agreed. Raheem Sterling wants to stay at Chelsea, the plan is very clear for the summer - committed to the project, nothing has changed despite rumours.Contract talks with Mason Mount are in stand-by; Kanté wants to stay and final details of new deal are close to be agreed. Raheem Sterling wants to stay at Chelsea, the plan is very clear for the summer - committed to the project, nothing has changed despite rumours. 🔵 #CFC Contract talks with Mason Mount are in stand-by; Kanté wants to stay and final details of new deal are close to be agreed. https://t.co/3zgr9M0h1I

Potter also expressed satisfaction at his team's performance against Leeds but admitted that there's space for improvement.

“I thought we had a nice balance about us. We were better in terms of attacking certainly of the first half. And that’s something for us to improve," said Potter.

Chelsea will look for back-to-back games for the first time this season since October.

