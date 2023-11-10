Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues battling Liverpool for Assane Diao; club advised to sign Ivan Toney, and more - November 10, 2023

Chelsea are preparing for their upcoming game against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (November 12) in the Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino’s men are tenth in the league after 11 games.

Meanwhile, the Blues are locked in a battle with Liverpool for the services of Real Betis striker Assane Diao. Elsewhere, the London giants have been advised to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on November 10, 2023:

Chelsea battling Liverpool for Assane Diao

Chelsea are locked in a battle with Liverpool for the services of Assane Diao, according to Fichajes.

The Blues are in the market for a new forward, as they look to improve their output in the final third. Pochettino has set his sights on Diao, who has earned rave reviews recently for Real Betis. The 18-year-old has broken into the first team this season, amassing four goals in 10 games across competitions.

Diao is versatile to play on the wings or as the focal point of attack, which makes him an enticing prospect for the London giants. The Spaniard is under contract with the La Liga side till 2027, so prising him away won’t be an easy affair. Chelsea also face competition from the Reds in their pursuit of the 18-year-old.

Blues advised to sign Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Former Chelsea defender Glen Johnson reckons Chelsea needs Ivan Toney more than Arsenal.

The English striker is expected to leave Brentford in January, and the two London clubs are lining up to battle for his signature. The 27-year-old is banned from football after getting embroiled in a betting scandal but will make his return in mid-January.

Speaking to Bretfred, Johnson said that Toney would be a good fit at Stamford Bridge.

“I believe Chelsea need him more, and he would suit the way they play. Chelsea are clearly planning for the future, and they’re continuing to build, but Arsenal are competing right now, so it all depends on who Ivan believes will be competing for trophies more in the next five years,” said Johnson.

Johnson also said that the player is not worth the £80-100 million fee the Bees are likely to demand for his signature.

“It’s probably a case that that’s what they’re hoping for, as opposed to what they’ll actually get for Ivan. Brentford know that they’re only going to get one chance to sell Ivan Toney, and they will want to receive as much as they possibly can for him,” said Johnson.

He continued:

“I don’t think his price will drop too much because of the ban because it’s not as if Ivan’s been injured for the past six months.

"If it was an injury we were talking about, then Brentford surely couldn’t demand such a fee for Ivan. Once Ivan is match fit, then there will be no problems going forward, but I still believe that £80 million to £100 million is too much for him anyway.”

Toney could be a good replacement for the on-loan Romelu Lukaku at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea will consider Mason Mount sale a success, says journalist

Chelsea will consider Mason Mount’s sale this summer a success, according to journalist Paul Brown.

The English midfielder left Stamford Bridge to move to Manchester United in a £55 million deal. However, the 24-year-old has struggled to find his feet at Old Trafford so far, registering one assist in 11 appearances across competitions.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT that Mount would have fared better had he stayed with the Blues.

"I still think there are people at Chelsea who were upset to see the club sell Mason Mount, a player from the academy, and, I think, that if he'd stayed he still would have been doing a good job in the team.

"I don't think what's happened at United is any real reflection on him or his ability,” said Brown.

He continued:

“I think Chelsea was the right place for him, and it's a shame that he moved on. But I'm pretty sure Chelsea as a board and as a club will look at both (Kai Havertz and Mount) of those deals as a success right now."

Mount registered 33 goals and 37 assists in 195 games for the London giants.