Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues battling Liverpool for Benfica midfielder; club interested in Southampton goalkeeper, and more - October 22, 2022

Chelsea will welcome Manchester United to Stamford Bridge on Saturday (October 22) in the Premier League. Graham Potter’s side are fourth in the standings, a point ahead of the Red Devils, after ten games.

Meanwhile, the Blues are locked in a battle with Liverpool for a Benfica midfielder. Elsewhere, the London giants are interested in a Southampton goalkeeper.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on October 22, 2022:

Chelsea battling Liverpool for Enzo Fernandez

Enzo Fernandez is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are ready to go head-to-head with Liverpool for the signature of Enzo Fernandez, according to SPORT via Caught Offside.

The Argentinean joined Benfica last summer and has been quite impressive so far. The Reds are already hot on his heels to shore up their midfield, and the Blues have now entered the fray.

Potter is likely to look for reinforcements in midfield next year, given the uncertain futures of N’Golo Kante and Jorginho. Both players are in the final year of their contract but are yet to agree an extension.

Even if they agree to stay, they are on the wrong side of 30, so the club will eventually have to look for replacements. Fernandez would be a fabulous option and could solve the midfield conundrum.

The 21-year-old has appeared 19 times this season across competitions for Benfica, scoring thrice.

Blues interested in Gavin Bazunu

Gavin Bazunu has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are interested in Gavin Bazunu, according to journalist Simon Phillips via Caught Offside. The Republic of Ireland international recently joined Southampton from Manchester City and has become the No. 1 at St. Mary’s. His efforts have earned him admirers at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues already have two superb goalkeepers on their roster in Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy. However, the Senegalese’s future is up in the air, and the club could look to offload him in the near future.

Bazunu could be a superb replacement, with the player showcasing his abilities day in day out with the Saints. The 20-year-old might find it difficult to turn down a move to Stamford Bridge if the London giants come for him.

Christian Pulisic opens up on progress under Graham Potter at Stamford Bridge

Christian Pulisic has been in and out of the team this season.

Christian Pulisic reckons Chelsea are progressing well under Graham Potter. The Englishman took charge of the Blues last month after a turbulent start to the season led to Thomas Tuchel’s dismissal.

Potter has enjoyed an unbeaten start to his tenure at Stamford Bridge. Speaking ahead of the game against Manchester United, Pulisic said that the London giants are eager to fight together to achieve collective success.

“It’s been really positive. We’ve seen some good results and some very positive things that we can take forward and continue to push this season. Whenever there are adjustments in the game, we just have to give our best in whatever position, whatever formation and with whatever we’re doing. It’s just about sticking together as a team,” said Pulisic.

He continued:

“That’s our number one message - fighting to win the game together. We’re not far off at all. In recent weeks, we’ve made a lot of changes to put ourselves in a good position, and the results have started to come with the performances we’ve put in regularly. It’s about being consistent now and continuing that.”

Pulisic remains hopeful that good things will be up ahead if they continue their progress.

“The way we’re moving now, there’s only good things to come, so we’ll just continue with this mindset. It’s what this club does well and continues the fight to win trophies. We’re keeping that same mentality,” said Pulisic.

The American has appeared 11 times across competitions this season for Chelsea and has scored once.

