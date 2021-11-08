Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues battling Liverpool for Fulham prodigy; Danish defender wanted by AC Milan, and more - 8th November 2021

Chelsea have built up a three-point gap atop the Premier League after 11 games this season. The Blues have scored 27 goals and conceded just four so far.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are locked in a battle with Liverpool for a Fulham prodigy. Elsewhere, a Danish defender, who plays for The Blues, is wanted by AC Milan. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 8th November 2021.

Chelsea to battle Liverpool for Fabio Carvalho

Chelsea are locked in a battle with Liverpool for Fabio Carvalho, according to Eurosport.

The Fulham star has caught the eye with his assured performances for The Cottagers. The 19-year-old has impressed both The Blues and The Reds, and could ignite a bidding war for his services next year. Apart from the two Premier League heavyweights, Real Madrid are also keeping a close eye on the Englishman.

Carvalho joined Fulham in 2014, and showed great promise from the start. His rise through the ranks at Craven Cottage has been impressive, culminating in a first-team debut last year.

The teenager has appeared13 times for The Cottagers so far, finding the back of the net on four occasions and also registering an assist. Chelsea have been intrigued by his versatility, as Carvalho is equally adept in various positions across attack and midfield.

The Blues have shown an affinity towards youth in recent times. Manager Thomas Tuchel has not shied away from putting his trust in the young talents at the club.

Chelsea are hoping to rope in Carvalho next year, with the future of Halim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic still uncertain. The Englishman could be a long-term replacement for either of them. However, Liverpool want Carvalho at Anfield, and are ready to go toe-to-toe with The Blues in the race for the player's signature.

Andreas Christensen wanted by AC Milan

AC Milan have entered the race to sign Andreas Christensen.

AC Milan have entered the race to sign Andreas Christensen, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Danish defender is in the final year of his current deal with Chelsea. Christensen joined The Blues’ youth ranks in 2012, and earned his first-team debut a year later. The Dane has appeared 140 times for the London club since then, scoring one goal.

Christensen has been indispensable for Chelsea since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel. The 25-year-old has also been a prominent figure in The Blues' starting eleven this season. However, the London side have failed to tie the Dane down to a new deal so far. AC Milan are among the many clubs vying for his signature.

Chelsea interested in Fenerbahce's Attila Szalai

Chelsea are planning to submit an offer for Attila Szalai in January.

Chelsea are planning to submit an offer for Attila Szalai in January, according to The Sun.

The Hungarian defender has been compared with Virgil van Dijk, thanks to his assured performances for Fenerbahce. The 23-year-old joined the Turkish side this January, and has already registered three goals in 33 appearances for them.

The Blues are ready to pay £17 million for his services in January. However, Chelsea are expected to face competition from Leicester City and West Ham United for Szalai.

