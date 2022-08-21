Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues battling Manchester United for Brentford striker; Barcelona end Marcos Alonso pursuit, and more - August 21, 2022

Chelsea stumbled to a 3-0 defeat against Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday in the Premier League. The loss ended manager Thomas Tuchel’s unbeaten start to the new league season.

Meanwhile, the Blues are battling Manchester United for the signature of a Brentford striker. Elsewhere, Barcelona have ended their pursuit of Blues full-back Marcos Alonso.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on August 21, 2022:

Chelsea battling Manchester United for Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are locked in a battle with Manchester United for Ivan Toney, according to The Mirror.

The Blues are eager to bring in a new No. 9 this summer and are hot on the heels of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. However, the club are also keeping a close eye on Toney, who has been very impressive for Brentford recently.

The Englishman has 49 goals from 92 games for the Bees, including two goals in three games this season. The Red Devils are interested in the 26-year-old as they look to bolster their attack. However, the Old Trafford outfit could face competition from the Blues for Toney’s signature this summer.

Barcelona end Marcos Alonso pursuit

Marcos Alonso is unlikely to move to the Camp Nou this summer.

Barcelona have ended their pursuit of Marcos Alonso, according to reputed journalist David Ornstein.

The Blaugrana were eager to secure the signature of the Chelsea full-back as a backup for Jordi Alba. Alonso has dropped down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge since the arrival of Marc Cucurella.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein As @FabrizioRomano reports, Barcelona interest in Marcos Alonso seems to have cooled + #FCBarcelona still have issues to resolve on registering existing players, let alone new ones. They want straight cash so looks like it’ll come down to whether clubs can agree fee on this basis As @FabrizioRomano reports, Barcelona interest in Marcos Alonso seems to have cooled + #FCBarcelona still have issues to resolve on registering existing players, let alone new ones. They want straight cash so looks like it’ll come down to whether clubs can agree fee on this basis

The player wants to leave in search of regular football and has been linked with a move to the Camp Nou all summer. However, it now appears the La Liga giants have abandoned their plans to sign the Spaniard. Barcelona are focused on addressing the registration of some of their new arrivals and are unlikely to return for Alonso this summer.

Thomas Tuchel admits striker curse at Stamford Bridge

Thomas Tuchel has spoken out about the striker curse at Chelsea. The Blues have seen most of their No. 9s struggle in the past two decades.

Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner are the latest casualties, with both players allowed to leave this summer, the former on loan. The London giants are now working to bring in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to lead their line.

Speaking to the press, Tuchel said that the club shouldn’t set up their next striker to fail:

“That‘s a very good question, and I struggle to give a clear answer. But we need to make sure this is not a self-fulfilling prophecy that we create for ourselves. I was ready to improve the situation with Romelu. I was ready to give it new thoughts, new energy. But it wasn’t to be. We had a difficult, disappointing year in this relationship with Romelu,” said Tuchel.

He added:

“We expected more; he expected more, and I expected more of myself. Okay, we go again. But, still, we shouldn’t create our own self-fulfilling prophecy that the next striker will not succeed. And, of course, that’s on me to create an environment and a team that creates enough chances for a striker to finally have the last touch, and score!”

Chelsea face Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday (August 27).

