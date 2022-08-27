Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues complete capture of Leicester City defender; club hit roadblock in pursuit of Barcelona striker, and more - August 27, 2022

Chelsea secured an entertaining 2-1 win over Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Raheem Sterling scored a brace to help Thomas Tuchel’s men get back to winning ways despite being a man down.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Blues have completed the capture of Wesley Fofana. Elsewhere, the London giants have hit a stumbling block in their pursuit of a Barcelona striker.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on August 27, 2022:

Chelsea complete capture of Wesley Fofana

Wesley Fofana will arrive at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea have secured the signature of Wesley Fofana, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues have been tracking the French defender with interest recently and have finally struck a deal with Leicester City. Tuchel is eager to bolster his backline this summer and has finally found his man in Fofana.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Fofana will sign until June 2028 as new Chelsea player. Fee around £75m [add-ons included]. Time to prepare documents now. Wesley Fofana to Chelsea, here we go! Documents are almost ready as Leicester and Chelsea reached an agreement on the fee on Friday, confirmed.Fofana will sign until June 2028 as new Chelsea player. Fee around £75m [add-ons included]. Time to prepare documents now. Wesley Fofana to Chelsea, here we go! Documents are almost ready as Leicester and Chelsea reached an agreement on the fee on Friday, confirmed. 🚨🔵 #CFCFofana will sign until June 2028 as new Chelsea player. Fee around £75m [add-ons included]. Time to prepare documents now. https://t.co/lO31M5firj

The 21-year-old is one of the most promising young centre-backs in Europe right now. The London giants will pay £75 million for his signature, including add-ons, and the player will sign a contract till 2028. The two clubs are now working to sort out the final paperwork.

Blues hit roadblock in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pursuit

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is likely to leave Camp Nou this summer.

Chelsea’s attempts to secure the services of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have hit a roadblock, according to The Sun.

The Blues are eager to bring in a world-class No. 9 this summer and have identified the Gabon international as their preferred target. Aubameyang’s future at Barcelona has come under doubt since the arrival of Robert Lewandowski at the Camp Nou.

Tuchel is hoping to take advantage of the situation and take the player to Stamford Bridge. The London giants are offering Aubameyang a one-year deal, but the Gabon international is holding out for a two-year contract, forcing talks to stall.

Emmanuel Petit advises Harry Maguire to join Chelsea

Harry Maguire could be on his way out of Old Trafford.

Former Chelsea midfielder Emmanuel Petit has advised Harry Maguire to move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

The Englishman was an unused substitute against Southampton on Saturday and appears to have dropped down the pecking order this season. He continues to be linked with a move away from Old Trafford, with the Blues reportedly monitoring him with interest.

Speaking to Fair Betting Sites, as relayed by Sport Bible, Petit said that Maguire is mentally destroyed by recent developments.

“If I am Maguire, I would feel insecure and in a very difficult position. I lost the armband, I’m not the captain anymore, I lost my place in the team. And now I am on the bench. When I look at him, my first feeling is ‘this guy is destroyed mentally’. He’s not there anymore. He needs to rebuild mentally,” said Petit.

He added:

"He has to do this every single game, by playing well. Trying to get back the confidence from the fans, from his teammates, from the press, from himself. To try to feel more secure on the pitch. At the moment, this is not the case. I think mentally, he’s very low; he’s down. He needs to work mentally."

Petit added that Maguire could be an eventual replacement for Thiago Silva in London.

“He needs to take a big decision. If he wants to play for Chelsea, that could be good for him. I think he would probably play, because Thiago Silva is aged, and they need a central defender. I think it’s a win-win position for Chelsea and Maguire. If I am Maguire, I would leave Manchester United,” said Petit.

Maguire is unlikely to break Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez's partnership at Old Trafford any time soon.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Leicester City and every PL GW 4 fixture! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav