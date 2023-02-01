Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues complete Enzo Fernandez transfer; club planning summer move for Raphinha, and more - February 1, 2023

Chelsea enjoyed a fruitful month of January, bringing in quite a few new names. Graham Potter will now hope that his new signings can propel the club back among the Premier League top four.

Meanwhile, the Blues have secured the signature of Enzo Fernandez, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Elsewhere, the London giants are planning to move for Raphinha this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on February 1, 2023:

Chelsea complete Enzo Fernandez transfer

Enzo Fernandez will ply his trade at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have completed the signing of Enzo Fernandez from Benfica, the club have announced.

The Blues hinted at the 22-year-old's arrival by adding an Argentine flag to their social media profile before confirming his arrival. The London giants were locked in talks with the Portuguese club regarding a possible move in the last few days.

Enzo Fernández to Chelsea… HERE WE GO! Agreement reached right now between Chelsea & Benfica

Benfica have also shed light Fernandez's departure in a statement, as cited by The Evening Standard.

"In a statement sent to the Securities Market Commission (CMVM) at 12:13 am this Wednesday, February 1, Benfica informed that it reached an agreement with Chelsea for the sale of all the rights of the player Enzo Fernandez, for a sum of 121 million euros," said Benfica.

They added:

"Benfica also explained that Chelsea will have the right to retain the solidarity mechanism of 3.78 per cent for subsequent distribution to the clubs that participated in the player's training."

They concluded:

"Additionally, Benfica will incur charges for intermediation services of 6.56 per cent of the sale value deducted from the solidarity amount and will also have to deliver to River Plate the amount corresponding to 25 per cent of the transfer value deducted from the solidarity amounts and intermediation services.”

Fernandez won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina in Qatar in December and also been in blistering form with Benfica this season.

Blues planning summer move for Raphinha

Raphinha is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are planning to launch an offensive for Raphinha this summer, according to SPORT via The Express. The Blues have had their eyes on the Brazilian forward since his time at Leeds United. The London giants wanted to sign him last summer, but the 26-year-old opted to join Barcelona instead.

Chelsea are still interested in Raphinha. They will go for him in the summer if Barça need to make a big sale due to balance the books.

However, Raphinha's time at the Camp Nou has hardly been rosy so far, with the player struggling to find his feet in Spain. Chelsea remain hot on his heels and will attempt to bring him to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season. The London giants have gone on a spending spree this season, and the trend is likely to continue in the summer.

Potter is working to get the club back to their heydays, and Raphinha has been identified as the next target. The Brazilian has appeared 27 times across competitions this season for the Blaugrana, registering four goals and seven assists.

Tiemoue Bakayoko's move to Lyon has collapsed, agent confirms

Tiemoue Bakayoko's future remains unclear.

Tiemou Bakayoko's agent Federico Pastorello has confirmed that his client's proposed move to Lyon collapsed on the final day of the transfer window. The Frenchman is currently on loan at AC Milan, but the Rossoneri are reluctant to play him as it will automatically trigger a permanent option.

Understand Olympique Lyon have now opened talks to sign Tiemoué Bakayoko from Chelsea — currently on loan to AC Milan.

Lyon had emerged as an option for the 28-year-old in January. However, speaking to Sky Sport Italia, as cited by The Evening Standard, Pastorello said that the move collapsed, as the three parties involved couldn't strike a deal.

"Bakayoko couldn’t join Cremonese due to a few issues. I don’t think (he’ll join Lyon). There are some problems between Lyon, Milan and Chelsea," said Pastorello.

Bakayoko has 18 months remaining in his contract with the Blues but hasn't played a minute for Milan this season.

