Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues complete Mykhaylo Mudryk transfer; Barcelona want Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and more - January 15, 2023

Chelsea secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday (January 15) at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League. Kai Havertz scored the only goal of the game in the second half to ease the pressure on new manager Graham Potter.

Meanwhile, the Blues have announced the arrival of Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk. Elsewhere, Barcelona want to re-sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on January 15, 2023:

Chelsea complete Mykhaylo Mudryk transfer

Mykhaylo Mudryk has arrived at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have completed the signing of Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk. The 22-year-old winger exploded into the scene with the Ukrainian club this season after rising through the academy. His performances earned him admirers from clubs across Europe, including the Blues and their city rivals Arsenal.

The Gunners were hot on the heels of Mudryk for a while and were largely expected to complete a move this month. However, they failed to strike a deal with Shakhtar, allowing Chelsea to take advantage. The Blues swiftly entered talks and wrestled the Ukrainian away from right under the noses of Arsenal.

Speaking to the club’s website after completing the move, Mudryk said that he's looking forward to working under Graham Potter.

“I’m so happy to sign for Chelsea. This is a huge club, in a fantastic league, and it is a very attractive project for me at this stage of my career. I’m excited to meet my new teammates, and I’m looking forward to working and learning under Graham Potter and his staff,” said Mudryk.

The 22-year-old has been on fire for the Ukrainian side this season, amassing ten goals and eight assists from 18 appearances across competitions.

Barcelona want Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has failed to impress at Stamford Bridge.

Barcelona are exploring the option of taking Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back to the Camp Nou this month, according to The Telegraph.

The Gabon international arrived at Stamford Bridge last summer from the Blaugrana but has endured a difficult stay so far. His unimpressive performances have forced the Blues to invest heavily in Joao Felix and Mudryk to reinforce their attack this month.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Understand Chelsea tracking him for long time alongside Inter and Arsenal but summer move is the most likely solution. USMNT star Yunus Musah, expected to complete current season with Valencia despite strong interest from many top clubs around Europe.Understand Chelsea tracking him for long time alongside Inter and Arsenal but summer move is the most likely solution. USMNT star Yunus Musah, expected to complete current season with Valencia despite strong interest from many top clubs around Europe. ⭐️🇺🇸Understand Chelsea tracking him for long time alongside Inter and Arsenal but summer move is the most likely solution. https://t.co/L7Y3iOM67K

Aubameyang is now surplus to requirements in London and could be allowed to leave. Barcelona are hoping the Gabon international would cancel his contract and move back to the Camp Nou. However, they're worried that Spanish FA rules could spoil their plans.

According to Article 126.5 of RFEF General Regulations, players who have had their license cancelled cannot be handed a new one at the same club in the same season. This clause was applicable when Real Betis wanted to re-sign Dani Ceballos a few seasons back. The Blaugrana are now awaiting further clarity on whether the said rule would apply to Aubameyang.

Blues interested in Yunus Musah

Yunus Musah has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are interested in Yunus Musah, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The USMNT international has earned rave reviews with his assured performances for Valencia recnetly. The Blues are planning midfield reinforcements this year amid the uncertain future of N’Golo Kante and Jorginho. Musah has emerged as an option and could be available for €40 million.

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport



- @mcgrathmike Barcelona wants to bring Pierre Emerick Aubameyang back to Camp Nou on a free transfer and are urgently seeking legal clarity over a potential deal. Barcelona wants to bring Pierre Emerick Aubameyang back to Camp Nou on a free transfer and are urgently seeking legal clarity over a potential deal.- @mcgrathmike

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Blues face competition from Arsenal and Inter Milan for the player’s signature.

“Onto other possible targets, a summer move is very possible for Yunus Musah. Inter, Chelsea and Arsenal are following him closely, but then it’s still January, so let’s see if some other clubs will join the race in the next months. His price was around €40m in December, but let’s see in the summer, too early to say now,” said Romano.

Musah has appeared 15 times across competitions for the La Liga giants this season, registering two assists.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man Utd vs Man City and Tottenham vs Arsenal! Click here

Poll : 0 votes