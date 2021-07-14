Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues confident of securing La Liga defender for €60m, club plotting loan move for Antoine Griezmann and more - 13th July 2021

Chelsea enjoyed a fantastic revival last season after the arrival of Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge in January. The Blues were languishing in ninth place in the Premier League table when the German took over the reins of the club. Over the next few months, Tuchel guided his team to fourth in the table, the FA Cup final, and the UEFA Champions League triumph.

However, the Chelsea manager wants a few more tweaks in his squad as he attempts to ascend greater heights in the upcoming season. The Blues want to add a defender and also bolster their attack over the summer, while a few players are expected to leave.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 13 July 2021.

Chelsea confident of securing La Liga defender for €60m

Jules Kounde

Chelsea are confident they can sign Jules Kounde for €60m this summer, according to Caught Offside via Todo Fichajes. The Blues are looking for a long-term replacement for Thiago Silva, who has penned a one-year extension with the club.

Manchester United were previously linked with the Frenchman, but are hot on the trails of Raphael Varane at the moment.

The Frenchman was one of the standout players in La Liga last season and is ready to take the next step in his career. Sevilla may be forced to sell their prized asset to address their financial conditions this summer.

Chelsea have declared interest in signing Sevilla defender Jules Kounde and are preparing a bid to beat Manchester City in the race.



{El Desmarque} — Vince™ (@Blue_Footy) July 11, 2021

At 22 years of age, Kounde is yet to hit his peak, which is why he could be a fine acquisition for Chelsea. Sevilla have reportedly rejected a €45m offer from the Red Devils, and with them out of the picture at the moment, the Blues could have a clear run at the Frenchman.

Blues plotting loan move for Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann

Chelsea are plotting a loan move for Antoine Griezmann, according to Four Four Two via Sport. The Barcelona star could be on his way out of Camp Nou this summer as the club attempt to balance their books.

The Catalans need to lessen their wage by approximately €175m before they can sign another player as well as extend Lionel Messi’s contract. Barcelona want to sell Griezmann permanently but could be willing to let him leave on loan, with the Blues interested in his services.

Chelsea are ‘most active in recent days’ to try and sign Antoine Griezmann.



The Blues see the operation to sign the attacker, most likely on a loan deal, ‘very favourably’.



- Sport via @Sport_Witness https://t.co/ku6PIpQuk0 pic.twitter.com/cHx1YvgbbE — Simon Phillips (@siphillipssport) July 12, 2021

Chelsea could turn their attention to the Frenchman if they fail in their attempts to secure a move for Erling Haaland. Griezmann’s style of play is quite different from the Norwegian, but he could be a fine addition to Tuchel’s squad.

Arsenal and West Ham United locked in battle for Chelsea striker

Tammy Abraham

Arsenal and West Ham United are locked in a battle for Tammy Abraham, according to The Hard Tackle via Transfer Market Web. The Chelsea striker could leave Stamford Bridge this summer after falling down the pecking order under Tuchel.

The Blues are already looking for a world-class forward and are ready to let the Englishman leave.

The Hammers are leading the race for Abraham’s signature, but the Gunners are also interested in the player. Chelsea are expected to demand around £40m for the 23-year-old.

