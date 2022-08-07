Chelsea Transfer News Roundup Blues contemplating €40 million move for Villarreal forward; Brendan Rodgers insists Wesley Fofana is not for sale, and more - August 6, 2022

Chelsea secured a 1-0 win over Everton in their Premier League opener on Saturday at Goodison Park. Jorginho scored from the spot to help manager Thomas Tuchel start the new season with a win.

Meanwhile, the Blues are contemplating a €40 million move for a Villarreal forward. Elsewhere, Brendan Rodgers says Wesley Fofana - a Blues target - is not for sale.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on August 6, 2022:

Chelsea contemplating €40 million move for Arnaut Danjuma

Arnaut Danjuma has been a revelation for Villarreal.

Chelsea are contemplating a €40 million move for Arnaut Danjuma, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle. Tuchel remains in the market for attacking reinforcements, with the futures of a few of his current forwards up in the air. Danjuma has emerged as an option to strengthen his frontline.

The Dutchman first caught the eye with Bournemouth and secured a move to Villarreal last summer after a near flawless season in the Championship. The player has carried his good form to La Liga, finishing the last campaign with 16 goals in 34 games. His exploits have earned him admirers at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues lack a specialist number nine after the departure of Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan on loan this summer. Danjuma could fill the void left behind by the Belgian, and the London giants are planning to launch an offensive for him soon.

Brendan Rodgers insists Wesley Fofana will not be sold

Wesley Fofana is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Brendan Rodgers insists that Wesley Fofana and James Maddison will not be sold this summer. The French defender has been a target for Chelsea this summer, with Tuchel in desperate need of a new centre-back.

Speaking to the press, Rodgers said both players are assets and will not be offloaded.

"I’ve mentioned before, and I repeat, these players are not for sale. These are very important players for us. I think, obviously, there is a situation at the club where we need to move some players out, but certainly, it’s not getting rid of anyone and everyone, especially our best assets," said Rodgers.

Rodgers gave a blunt response when asked if Leicester would accept a big offer for both players.

"That would be up to the club," said Rodgers.

Nobody wants Chelsea no. 9 shirt, says Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel has said that no player wants to don the number nine jersey at Chelsea. The shirt was last worn by Romelu Lukaku, who has since moved to Inter Milan on loan.

That's Football! @ThatsFootballTV Thomas Tuchel on the number 9 shirt: “Everybody who is longer than me in the club tells me ‘ah, you know, like he had the nine and he did not score and he had the nine and did also not score’. So we now we have a moment where nobody wants to touch the number nine.” #cfc Thomas Tuchel on the number 9 shirt: “Everybody who is longer than me in the club tells me ‘ah, you know, like he had the nine and he did not score and he had the nine and did also not score’. So we now we have a moment where nobody wants to touch the number nine.” #cfc

Speaking recently, Tuchel revealed that the general belief is that the jersey is cursed.

"It’s cursed, people tell me it’s cursed. It’s not the case that we leave it open for tactical reasons, for some players in the pipeline that come in and naturally take it. There was not a big demand for No 9, when players sometimes want to change numbers. But surprisingly, nobody wants to touch it," said Tuchel.

He added:

“Everybody who has been at the club longer than me tells me ‘Ah, you know, like he had the nine, and he did not score, and he had the nine and did also not score’. So, now we have a moment where nobody wants to touch the No. 9.”

Paul Merson has predicted all the GW 1 fixtures of the Premier League. More details right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far