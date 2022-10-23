Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues contemplating January move for Cristiano Ronaldo; club have to pay above €100 million for Borussia Dortmund midfielder, and more - October 23, 2022

Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge against Manchester United on Saturday (October 22) in the Premier League. Jorginho gave the hosts the lead in the dying minutes only for Casemiro to peg them back deep into injury time.

Meanwhile, the Blues are mulling over a move for Cristiano Ronaldo in January. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reckons the London giants might have to pay above €100 million for a Borussia Dortmund midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on October 23, 2022:

Chelsea contemplating January move for Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are contemplating a move for Cristiano Ronaldo in January, according to The Sunday World.

The Portuguese has endured a difficult spell at Manchester United since the arrival of Erik ten Hag this summer. Things have gone from bad to worse recently. The 37-year-old was suspended from Saturday's squad after refusing to come on as a late substitute in the previous game against Tottenham Hotspur in midweek. Ronaldo also left the dugout before full-time.

The Blues were interested in his signature this summer, but Thomas Tuchel was reluctant to sanction a move. However, the club have continued to monitor Ronaldo, with Tuchel's departure opening up an opportunity for co-owner Todd Boehly to have his way. The player remains eager to leave Old Trafford, and the London giants could offer him an escape route at the turn of the year.

Chelsea could opt for a short-term deal till the end of the season, with an option for an extension if all parties agree. The Red Devils are unlikely to stand in his way should an offer come through, with their separation from their prodigal son now looking imminent.

Blues have to pay above €100 million for Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea will have to pay in excess of €100 million to secure the signature of Jude Bellingham, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Englishman is one of the hottest properties in European football, and the London giants want to build a team around him.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the real valuation of Bellingham will become clear after the FIFA World Cup in Qatar next month.

"Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City, Man United and of course Real Madrid really want him. I think the precise fee will be clear after the World Cup, not now; but for sure, more than €100m,” wrote Romano.

He added:

“His value is rising, and I think it’s absolutely right: he’s showing quality, leadership, talent; he’s more than a midfielder.”

Bellingham has appeared 17 times for Borussia Dortmund this season and has scored eight goals.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek ready to take positives from Manchester United draw

Ruben Loftus-Cheek was in the starting XI on Saturday.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is looking at the bright side after Saturday's draw against Manchester United. The Englishman started alongside Jorginho in midfield but was substituted before the late drama.

Speaking after the game, Loftus-Cheek said that the draw felt like a defeat due to United's last-minute goal.

"It was scrappy; both teams weren't clean on the ball. It was just one of those games, but I thought we had it (the win); we were defending well, and then, to be honest, I don't know how Casemiro's got the power on that header to send it up and down. It feels like a defeat," said Loftus-Cheek.

However, the Englishman said that the Blues are heading in the right direction at the moment.

"We had to win the duels; both teams went toe to toe like that, and sometimes it is what happens in these games. There's two sides to the game, and you have to do both if you want to be a good team. We want to match any team that comes here, and it was unlucky for us to concede in the last minute," said Loftus-Cheek.

He continued:

"But we're not losing; we're winning, and we are drawing which is a good sign. We want to be solid as a team first; that's the foundation going forward. You want to be good defensively, and then on top of that have a freedom and a flow to go and score goals and create. That's the next step."

The London giants are unbeaten under Graham Potter so far.

