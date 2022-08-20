Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues edging closer to Barcelona striker; club plotting move for Manchester United defender, and more - August 20, 2022

Chelsea have been quite active in the transfer market this summer. Manager Thomas Tuchel is eager to mount a title challenge this season and is making the necessary changes to his squad.

Meanwhile, the Blues are edging closer to a Barcelona striker. Elsewhere, the London giants are plotting a move for a Manchester United defender. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on August 20, 2022:

Chelsea edging closer to signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is edging closer to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are moving closer to securing the signature of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to COPE via The Hard Tackle.

Tuchel wants a new striker to spearhead his attack this season, having lost both Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner this summer. Aubameyang has emerged as an option for the German, with the player open to a Premier League return.

Pierre Aubameyang update. Been told meeting with Chelsea on Thursday night was "very positive", personal terms won't be an issue - Chelsea and Auba's camp are on the same page about contract. It's now time for talks with Barça - €30m price tag considered too high.

The Gabon international has dropped down the pecking order at Barcelona since the arrival of Robert Lewandowski.

Aubameyang is ready to move in search of regular football, with Stamford Bridge waiting to welcome him with open arms. Talks between the player and his suitors have gone well, and now the Blues have to strike a deal with Barcelona. The Blaugrana are likely to sanction a move to address their financial woes but want €30 million to part with him.

Blues plotting move for Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are mulling a move for Harry Maguire this summer, according to The Daily Mail via Caught Offside.

The English defender hasn't lived up to his price tag at Manchester United and endured a difficult time last season. However, the Blues believe he could be a valuable addition in their setup.

Chelsea have raised the possibility of taking Maguire to west London as part of United's attempts to sign Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic

Maguire's lack of pace is unlikely to be exposed in Tuchel's three-man backline. The London giants remain in the hunt for another centre-back this summer and now have their eyes on the Englishman.

Despite being the captain at Old Trafford, Maguire is no longer indispensable to new manager Erik ten Hag. With Chelsea willing to include Christian Pulisic in the deal, the move could entice United.

Thomas Tuchel reveals he's in talks to sign new deal

Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he's engaged in talks to extend his association with Chelsea. The German manager took charge of the Blues in January 2021, and his current contract runs till 2024.

Speaking to the press, Tuchel added that he wants to focus on rebuilding his team this summer.

"There are talks, but I think given the situation where we come from and where we are right now, in the middle of the transfer period, I think it is for the best if I focus on my team and being competitive. You know how glad I am to be here and how much I like it. It is a good thing," said Tuchel.

The German also shed light on his touchline row with Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte in the 2-2 thriller last weekend, saying he gets passionate during games.

"I am passionate about this club and my team, especially in moments when we fight and in games in this kind of level. It kind of sucks me into the matches, and I get passionate about it. I felt it before as well (love from the fans). I believe the fans feel that I am passionate about what am I doing. I didn’t do this to prove a point," said Tuchel.

Tuchel went on to admit that he crossed a line and hoped it won't be repeated.

"I hope this will be my last red card of the season. I crossed a line that I shouldn’t have crossed as a coach. Nobody questions my passion and how happy I am to be here and to fight. My love for the group, and I see myself as part of this group, and I am happy that we have the support of the fans because we need them. They make such a difference."

Chelsea are starting a new era under Todd Boehly's ownership and want Tuchel to continue his good work at Stamford Bridge.

