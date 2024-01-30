Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues end Karim Benzema pursuit; club unlikely to sign Jonathan David, and more - January 30, 2024

Chelsea have blown hot and cold under Mauricio Pochettino this season, despite investing a small fortune in the squad in the summer. They next face Liverpool on Wednesday (January 31) in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, the Blues have pulled the plug on their plans to sign Al-Ittihad striker Karim Benzema this summer. Elsewhere, the London giants are unlikely to complete a move for Lille attacker Jonathan David this month.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on January 30, 2024:

Chelsea end Karim Benzema pursuit

Karim Benzema is unlikely to move to Stamford Bridge this month.

Chelsea have scrapped their plans to bring Karim Benzema to Stamford Bridge, according to The Athletic.

The Blues are in the market for a new No. 9 and are scouting multiple targets at the moment. Pochettino wants a proven striker to lead the line, and Benzema’s name has been doing the rounds recently.

The French forward left Real Madrid last summer to move to Al-Ittihad, but all doesn't seem too well behind the scenes at the Saudi club. The 36-year-old has been linked with an exit from the Middle East this month, with a move to the Premier League apparently on the cards.

It was previously reported that Chelsea are keeping a close eye on his situation, with Arsenal and Manchester United also in the mix. However, it's now believed that Blues have ended their pursuit of the veteran striker.

Despite his proven pedigree, the London giants have decided not to invest in Benzema and will instead concentrate on younger targets instead.

Blues unlikely to sign Jonathan David, says Fabrizio Romano

Jonathan David has been in red-hot form for Lille this season.

Chelsea are unlikely to sign Jonathan David this month, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Canadian striker is in a good run of form with Lille this season, registering 11 goals and six assists in 27 outings across competitions. His performances have caught the eye at Stamford Bridge, with Telefoot reporting that the club are interested in the 24-year-old.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that there’s nothing going on between David and the Blues for now.

"One striker making the headlines at the moment is Jonathan David – he’s another name being linked with Chelsea after some reports in the French press yesterday, but I personally have got no update at all on Jonathan David as of now – no movement, no negotiations,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

"I’ve always rated David. I think he’s a very good and smart option for clubs to consider on the market, but, at the moment, the situation is quiet because he’s an expensive striker. In the summer, I expect Chelsea will go for different names.”

David could be a fine replacement for the on-loan Romelu Lukaku at Stamford Bridge.

Fulham planning Armando Broja offer

Armando Broja is wanted at Craven Cottage.

Fulham are planning to return for Armando Broja before the end of January, according to TEAMtalk.

The Albanian striker is attracting interest from multiple Premier League clubs after dropping down the pecking order under Pochettino. Chelsea are apparently ready to cash in on him, and the Cottagers have approached the Blues for the 22-year-old.

However, Fulham’s loan offer with a £25 million obligation to buy was turned down by the Blues, as they want £35 million to part ways with their prized asset. Broja has struggled for game time under Pochettino this season, registering 19 appearances, starting eight.

His stock remains high, though, with West Ham United and Aston Villa also interested in his services.