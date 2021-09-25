Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues end pursuit of French defender, club in a three-way battle for Brazilian star, and more - 25th September 2021

Chelsea stumbled to a 0-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. A goal from Gabriel Jesus in the 53rd minute secured all three points for the visitors and ended the Blues' unbeaten run in the Premier League.

Chelsea have ended the pursuit of a French defender they failed to sign in the summer. The Blues are in a three-way battle with Real Madrid and Barcelona for a Brazilian star.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 25 September 2021.

Chelsea end pursuit of Jules Kounde

Chelsea have ended their pursuit of Jules Kounde

Chelsea have pulled the plug on their pursuit of Jules Kounde, according to Caught Offside. A deal to take the Frenchman to Stamford Bridge was very close to completion this summer before Sevilla hiked their asking price. Despite walking away from the table, the Blues are expected to return for the player next year.

Chelsea have enjoyed a strong start to the new season, conceding just two goals in six games in the Premier League. However, with both Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva's deals set to run out next summer, the Blues remain eager to bolster their backline.

Thomas Tuchel was previously expected to reignite his interest in Kounde as a result. Unfortunately, Sevilla's reluctance to budge from their valuation of Kounde has forced the Premier League giants to consider alternatives.

Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt has emerged as a target. However, the Bianconeri value the Dutchman at €150m, which could pose a problem for Chelsea. De Ligt's age does justify his exorbitant price tag, given he has a long career ahead of him.

The Blues have already invested a fortune in Romelu Lukaku this summer, so it remains to be seen whether they are willing to break the bank again for the Dutchman next year.

Blues in a three-way battle for Anthony

Chelsea are locked in battle with Barcelona and Real Madrid for Ajax star Anthony, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The Brazilian joined the Dutch side from Sao Paulo last summer and was very impressive in the 2020/21 season. Anthony registered 10 goals and 10 assists in 46 appearances for Ajax.

Dubbed the new Neymar, the Brazilian has continued the trend this season, scoring once and setting up two others in five games. The Blues are among a host of clubs currently monitoring Anthony.

Chelsea are well stocked in the attacking department, but the lack of form and injury concerns of some of their current stars justify their interest in the Brazilian.

Chelsea star offered blockbuster contract by European duo

Juventus and Bayern Munich are offering a blockbuster contract to Antonio Rudiger

Antonio Rudiger has been offered a massive £400,000 per week package by both Juventus and Bayern Munich, according to The Mirror. The German defender is in the final 12 months of his current contract with Chelsea. The Blues are offering him a new deal worth £130,000 per week.

Antonio Rudiger is set to become one of the highest paid defenders ever on around £400,000 a week with offers from Bayern Munich and Juventus.

The German defender, however, has offers on the table from the European duo which will make him the highest-paid defender in the world. As such, Rudiger is likely to end his association with Chelsea next summer.

