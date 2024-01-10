Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing Amadou Onana; Ian Maatsen set to join Borussia Dortmund, and more - January 10, 2024

Chelsea are coming off a narrow 1-0 defeat at the Riverside on Tuesday (January 9) against Middlesbrough in the first leg of the EFL Cup semifinal. Mauricio Pochettino’s side were undone by a 37th-minute Hayden Hackney strike.

Meanwhile, the Blues are interested in Everton midfielder Amadou Onana. Elsewhere, left-back Ian Maatsen is set to join Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund on loan.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on January 10, 2024:

Chelsea eyeing Amadou Onana

Amadou Onana is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are interested in Amadou Onana, according to Het Nieuwsblad. The Belgian midfielder has caught the eye with Everton this season, making 21 appearances across competitions.

His efforts have caused a stir at multiple clubs across the Premier League. Arsenal and Manchester United are already hot on his heels, according to reports. The Blues have now joined the party.

Pochettino is well stocked in midfield right now, having invested on the likes of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia last summer. However, the uncertainties surrounding the future of Conor Gallagher and the lack of a physical presence in midfield could see the Argentinean turn to Onana.

The Toffees could be forced to let their prized asset leave this year to address their woeful finances. He's expected to cost around €60 million.

Ian Maatsen set to join Borussia Dortmund, says Fabrizio Romano

Ian Maatsen is all set to move to Signal Iduna Park.

Ian Maatsen is set to join Borussia Dortmund on a six-month loan deal, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Dutch left-back is highly regarded at Chelsea but has struggled for chances this season. The 21-year-old has made 15 appearances across competitions, starting thrice.

The Blues have been in talks with the Bundesliga side regarding a temporary deal recently, with Maatsen eager to leave. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano stated that a verbal agreement has now been reached and that the move is likely to materialise this week.

“There is a loan deal which has been verbally agreed between Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea for Ian Maatsen. Borussia Dortmund hope to complete both the Maatsen and Jadon Sancho deals this week,” said Romano.

He continued:

"Maatsen is keen on the move, so Chelsea and Dortmund were speaking on Sunday night. Borussia Dortmund sent an initial proposal for Maatsen, so formal discussions between the two clubs started.

"I think there is a concrete chance of seeing Maatsen and Sancho joining Dortmund in this January transfer window."

Dortmund have an enviable record in nurturing young talents, so Maatsen will be in good hands.

Mauricio Pochettino admits transfer talks with Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher’s future at Stamford Bridge remains up in the air.

Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that he has talked to Conor Gallagher regarding the player's situation at Stamford Bridge.

The English midfielder has been a first-team regular for Chelsea this season, appearing 24 times across competitions, starting 22. However, his future remains up in the air, with Tottenham Hotspur interested in his services, according to The Sun.

Speaking recently, as cited by Sky Sports, Pochettino said that he has been very open with his players regarding their futures.

“We talked about many, many subjects because it’s normal. But it’s a very natural situation that, of course, we talk in a very natural way. If you want to ask me if I was talking with Conor about this situation, yes.

"Like all the players when some rumour happens, always it’s good to have a good conversation with the player, like Ian Maatsen, or different players like this, Andrey Santos,” said Pochettino.

He continued:

“I think always it’s important for us, the coaches, to have very clear and very direct, honest conversations with the players. It’s healthy to have these type of relationships. We were talking all different subjects and if we have something to communicate, then we will.”

Gallagher’s contract with the Blues runs out in 2025, but he hasn’t been handed a new deal yet.