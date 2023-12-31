Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing Artem Dovbyk; Tottenham in talks to sign Conor Gallagher, and more - December 31, 2023

Chelsea secured a hard-fought 3-2 win over Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Saturday (December 30) in the Premier League. A Carlton Palmer brace either side of a Noni Madueke strike helped Mauricio Pochettino's team see off a spirited challenge from the Hatters.

Meanwhile, the Blues are interested in Girona striker Artem Dovbyk. Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur are in talks to snap up Blues midfielder Conor Gallagher. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on December 31, 2023.

Chelsea eyeing Artem Dovbyk

Artem Dovbyk is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are interested in Artem Dovbyk, according to The Sun. The Blues are on the hunt for Romelu Lukaku's long-term replacement, with the Belgian on loan at AS Roma and not part of Pochettino's plans. The Argentinean manager roped in Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal this summer, but the Senegalese striker hasn't lived up to expectations.

Pochettino is eyeing reinforcements in the winter to shore up his faltering attack, and Dovbyk has popped up on his radar. The Ukrainian striker has been on a roll with Girona this season, powering their spectacular rise. The 26-year-old has scored 12 times and set up six in 20 outings across competitions, turning heads at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are planning to move for Dovbyk in January, with the player's €45 million valuation unlikely to be a problem. However, the Ukrainian is tied to Girona till 2028, and with Girona engaged in a pulsating La Liga title race, they would be loathe to let him leave in mid-season.

Tottenham in talks to sign Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher is wanted at Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur are engaged in talks with Chelsea to secure the services of Conor Gallagher, according to acclaimed journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Englishman rose through the ranks at Stamford Bridge and is now a first-team regular under Pochettino. Gallagher has appeared 23 times across competitions this season, starting 22, and is one of Pochettino's most trusted men.

However, the 23-year-old's contract with the Blues expires in 2025, but he hasn't agreed a new deal yet. Spurs are mindful of the situation and are planning to prise him away at the turn of the year.

Ange Postecoglou is desperate for midfielder reinforcements following the injury troubles of James Maddison and Rodrigo Bentancur. Gallagher has emerged as an option, and Tottenham are hoping to reach an agreement with Chelsea for the player next month.

Mauricio Pochettino opens up on January plans

Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that Chelsea are assessing their options ahead of the January transfer window.

The Blues invested heavily in the squad this summer but are sitting in tenth place in the league after 20 games. They are expected to be active in the winter to boost their chances of a top-four finish.

Speaking to the press, as cited by Football London, Pochettino said that he remains 100% focussed on improving the squad.

"That is a thing to talk with the owners and sporting directors. Always we have very good communication. We are not worried about that. We are going to assess now, we have a few days, and we will start the transfer window now," said Pochettino.

He continued:

"We will talk and see if we need to do something or not. The most important in my opinion is to work with the squad, it is only now pushing them to step up, recovering players, that is my focus, 100 per cent to try to improve our squad and the players that we have."

Pochettino also admitted that the London giants have to improve their fitness record.

"Of course, I really believe in my players. It's only the circumstances, we need to recover the players that are injured. We have some setback with players like Romeo Lavia, who was involved last game but cannot be involved today.

"It is to be focused, that is our job to help the players improve every day," said Pochettino.

Chelsea have eight first-team members out injured.