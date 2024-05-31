Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing Barcelona ace, club receive Benjamin Sesko boost, and more - May 31, 2024

Chelsea are planning to upgrade their squad this summer after an underwhelming campaign. The Blues finished sixth in the Premier League this season and failed to win any silverware.

Meanwhile, they are interested in a Barcelona defender. Elsewhere, the club have received a boost in their efforts to sign Benjamin Sesko this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Chelsea transfer news from May 31, 2024.

Chelsea eyeing Jules Kounde

Jules Kounde

Chelsea have rekindled their interest in Jules Kounde, according to Mundo Deportivo. The French defender was close to a move to Stamford Bridge in 2022, before the transfer broke down in the final stages.

Kounde went on to join Barcelona from Sevilla and has done well at Camp Nou so far. However, the Catalans are apparently ready to let him go this summer to address their finances. The Blues are looking for a new defender this year to replace Thiago Silva, who is heading back to Fluminense as a free agent.

The London giants had previously identified Ronald Araujo as an option to replace the Brazilian. However, it now appears that the club hierarchy are not entirely convinced by the Uruguayan and have zeroed in on Kounde as an alternative. The Frenchman's versatility could make him an ideal fit in incoming manager Enzo Maresca's tactics.

Blues receive Benjamin Sesko boost

Benjamin Sesko

Chelsea have received a boost in their efforts to sign Benjamin Sesko. According to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Slovenian striker has already turned down two offers to move to the Middle East this summer. The Blues are looking for a new No. 9 and reportedly have their eyes on the RB Leipzig striker.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that Arsenal and Manchester United are also in the race to sign the 21-year-old.

“I’m also aware that there have been new reports about Benjamin Sesko becoming their top target up front. However, I have no substantial update on Sesko yet. What I can say is that he rejected two proposals from Saudi, while he also has a proposal to sign new deal with salary increase at RB Leipzig,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“I keep mentioning Chelsea, Arsenal and Man United as clubs interested from the Premier League, but it all depends on the player decision now.”

Sesko has appeared 42 times across competitions for the Bundesliga club this season, scoring 18 goals and setting up two more.

Former player urges club to target Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes

Former Chelsea midfielder Emmanuel Petit has advised the club to target Rodrygo Goes this summer. The 23-year-old forward's future at Real Madrid is now uncertain, with Kylian Mbappe and Endrick set to arrive this summer.

Rodrygo could drop the pecking order next season at the Santiago Bernabeu and his situation has prompted interest from clubs across the continent. The Blues are looking to add more bite to their attack this summer and the Brazilian would be an upgrade on the current options available at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to Boyle Sports, Petit added that Rodrygo could help improve Nicolas Jackson.

“I think Chelsea should sign Rodrygo from Real Madrid to help Nicolas Jackson next season. With Mbappe arriving next season, one of Real’s big stars are going to be out of the XI, so I think this one makes sense for both parties. Real Madrid could get a big fee and he will also be great for Jackson, although he is still young,” said Petit.

Rodrygo's contract with Los Blancos runs until 2028.