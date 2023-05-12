Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing Emiliano Martinez; Raheem Sterling wants to stay, and more - May 12, 2023

Chelsea will be eager to continue their winning ways against Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (May 13) in the Premier League. Frank Lampard's team are 11th in the league with four games left.

Meanwhile, the Blues are interested in Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. Elsewhere, attacker Raheem Sterling is not looking to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on May 12, 2023:

Chelsea eyeing Emiliano Martinez

Emiliano Martinez has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are interested in Emiliano Martinez, according to journalist Gaston Edul. The Argentinean goalkeeper is likely to leave Aston Villa this summer, and the Blues are eager to lap him up. The 30-year-old has proven himself in the Premier League and also played a starring role in Argentina's triumph at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The London giants are likely to bid adieu to Edouard Mendy at the end of the season, while Kepa Arrizabalaga is not expected to be first-choice next season. Chelsea want Martinez as their No. 1 for the next campaign but are likely to face competition from Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United for his signature.

Spurs want the 30-year-old as a replacement for Hugo Lloris, who has shown signs of regression this season. The Red Devils also have their eyes on Martinez as they sweat on the future of David de Gea.

Raheem Sterling wants to stay

Raheem Sterling has been a shadow of his former self this season.

Despite his struggles, Raheem Sterling has no intentions of leaving Stamford Bridge this summer, according to talkSPORT.

The English forward joined Chelsea last summer from Manchester City but has blown hot and cold this season. The 28-year-old has seven goals and four assists in 35 games across competitions this season.

The Blues are expected to offload multiple players this summer to streamline their squad. However, Sterling wants to stay and is excited at the prospect of working under Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentinean manager is set to take charge of the London giants, and his arrival could help Sterling turn his fortunes around.

Adrien Rabiot a realistic option for Blues, says Jonathan Johnson

Adrien Rabiot could arrive at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Journalist Jonathan Johnson reckons Adrien Rabiot would be a realistic option for Chelsea this summer.

The Blues are planning for midfield reinforcements at the end of the season and have been linked with quite a few new faces. Apart from Rabiot, co-owner Todd Boehly also has Manu Kone and Khephren Thuram on the agenda.

Kone has been impressive for Borussia Monchengladbach, while Thuram has caught the eye with Nice. However, in his column for Caught Offside, Johnson pointed out that a move to Stamford Bridge might not suit the duo.

"With top young talents like Kone and Thuram, who are looking for European football and who are likely to have other clubs in for them, it doesn’t really make sense for them to jump to a club like Chelsea, where playing time isn’t guaranteed and where there won’t be the chance to play in Europe next season," wrote Johnson.

He continued:

"When you think that Kone could also have interest from PSG and Thuram’s being looked at by Liverpool and Newcastle, these would probably represent better moves for them to continue their progression."

Johnson added that a move for Rabiot is a safe bet for the London giants, given his status with Les Bleus.

“For Rabiot, it maybe wouldn’t matter as much, so he might be the most realistic of those options for Chelsea, because he’s firmly established in Didier Deschamps’ plans, whereas Kone and Thuram are just breaking through now, so need to keep on playing at the highest level in order to make their mark," wrote Johnson.

He concluded:

"So while Chelsea interest in all three players is understandable, I think Rabiot looks like the more likely to make that kind of move at this moment in time.”

Rabiot's contract with Juventus runs out at the end of the season, and he's likely to be available as a free agent this summer.

