Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing Evan Ferguson, Tottenham not in talks for Conor Gallagher, and more - January 12, 2024

Chelsea will be aiming to get back to winning ways when they host Fulham at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (January 13) in the Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino will be sitting uncomfortably following the midweek defeat to Middlesbrough in the EFL Cup semifinal first leg.

Meanwhile, the Blues are interested in Evan Ferguson. Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur are not in talks to sign Conor Gallagher.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from January 12, 2024.

Chelsea eyeing Evan Ferguson

Evan Ferguson has admirers at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are interested in Evan Ferguson, according to The Evening Standard. The English striker is highly regarded in the country and has gone from strength to strength with Brighton & Hove Albion in recent times.

Ferguson has experienced a dip in form this season, amassing six goals and one assist from 24 outings so far. However, that hasn’t affected the interest in his signature.

The Blues are among the clubs keeping a close eye on the 19-year-old. Mauricio Pochettino wants a new face to replace Romelu Lukaku amid the struggles of Nicolas Jackson.

The Senegalese striker was roped in from Villarreal last summer, but has endured an underwhelming time at Stamford Bridge so far. The London giants believe Ferguson could be a long-term solution for the position. However, the Englishman is under contract with the Seagulls until 2029 and is expected to cost around £100m.

Tottenham Hotspur not in talks for Conor Gallagher, says Fabrizio Romano

Conor Gallagher has admirers at Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur are not in talks for Conor Gallagher, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The English midfielder’s future at Stamford Bridge remains up in the air, as he has entered the final 18 months of his contract this month. Gallagher has been a first-team regular under Mauricio Pochettino this season, registering 25 appearances across competitions.

However, the 23-year-old is yet to be handed a new deal, adding to speculation about his future. A recent report from Football Insider has stated that Spurs are in conversation to secure Gallagher’s signature this month. However, Romano has refuted those claims.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer guru admitted that Tottenham have had their eyes on the Englishman for a while.

“I think it is difficult. The reality is that they like Gallagher and have done since last summer, this is not new. We know that last summer including on deadline day Tottenham tried to make it happen with Chelsea for Gallagher,” said Romano.

He continued:

“They had a concrete conversation, but then Chelsea said no. Now I'm not aware of any direct negotiation between Chelsea and Tottenham for Gallagher so far, but we have to see what happens in the next weeks."

The Blues are well stocked in midfield, so they could be tempted to part ways with Gallagher for a fair price.

Paulo Dybala unlikely to move to Stamford Bridge this month, says Fabrizio Romano

Paulo Dybala is unlikely to leave Stadio Olimpico this month.

Paulo Dybala is unlikely to join Chelsea this month, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Argentinean forward has been quietly impressive since joining AS Roma in 2022. This season, Dybala has amassed six goals and six assists from 18 appearances in all competitions for the Italian side. A recent report from Fichajes has stated that the Blues are interested in taking the 30-year-old to Stamford Bridge this month.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano has refuted those claims.

“Despite rumours about Chelsea, I see Dybala staying at Roma as things stand. I have no updates, there’s nothing happening as of now and his release clause will expire in four days…so, it looks difficult and unlikely. I think Chelsea need a striker more than a top quality all-round attacking player like Dybala,” wrote Romano.

Dybala reportedly has a £11m release clause in his contract for clubs outside Italy which expires in a few days.