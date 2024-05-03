Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing Ivan Toney, club not in Jordan Pickford talks, and more - May 3, 2024

Chelsea secured a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, May 2, in the Premier League. Goals from Trevoh Chalobah and Nicolas Jackson helped Mauricio Pochettino's team climb up to eighth in the league table with four games left to play.

Meanwhile, the Blues are keeping a close eye on Ivan Toney. Elsewhere, the London giants are not planning a move for Jordan Pickford this summer.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from May 3, 2024.

Chelsea eyeing Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have joined West Ham United in the race to sign Ivan Toney this summer, according to TBR Football. The English striker returned to action in January this year after serving an eight-month ban due to his involvement in illegal betting.

The 28-year-old has scored four goals and registered one assist from 14 games so far for Brentford. However, his contract with the Bees expires in 2025 and he is likely to leave the club at the end of the season.

The Blues are looking for a new striker this summer and are eyeing multiple targets for the job. Toney is on their wish list, although he doesn't match age profile of players recently targeted by the club. However, it now appears that the London giants are willing to make an exception to their youth-centric transfer policy for the Englishman.

Blues not in Jordan Pickford talks

Jordan Pickford could be on the move this summer.

Chelsea are not eyeing a move for Jordan Pickford this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The English goalkeeper's future at Everton has been subject to speculation of late. Meanwhile, the Blues could consider a new face between the sticks this summer amid Robert Sanchez's struggles so far. Recent reports have suggested that Pickford has emerged as a target for the London giants.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano pointed out that a new goalkeeper might not be a priority at Stamford Bridge this summer.

“I’m aware there have been reports of interest in signing Jordan Pickford this summer. My understanding is that Pickford’s situation could be one to watch in general, but it depends on Everton," wrote Romano.

He continued:

“At the moment I’m not aware of contacts with Chelsea but let’s see what they decide to do on the goalkeeper position in general; also Kepa will return, so there are already three important goalkeepers at the club and this will be a topic before bringing in a new one.”

Kepa Arrizabalaga is currently on loan at Real Madrid but his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu is unlikely to be made permanent.

Mauricio Pochettino admits that his future remains uncertain

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that his future at Stamford Bridge remains uncertain. The Argentinean manager has endured a difficult campaign since taking charge at Stamford Bridge last summer. The Blues are set to end the season without a trophy and are eighth in the Premier League after 34 games.

Speaking after the win over Tottenham Hotspur, Pochettino insisted that his future is no longer in his hands.

"Enough is enough. All managers need time to translate their ideas and philosophy. It's not my decision [if I get time]. I don't know [if I am being judged by the owners]. It's difficult to see every single week that I am under scrutiny and judgement," said Pochettino.

He continued:

"It's not my decision whether to be here or not to be here [next season]. I can't say nothing. What I can say is if after the decision, if we want to match the history of Chelsea it's a lot of work to do. We'll see if we have time to build this way."

The London giants have won 22 of their 47 games under Pochettino this season, and have lost 14.