Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing Ivan Toney; Hakim Ziyech close to exit, and more - August 17, 2023

Chelsea are working to hand Mauricio Pochettino a squad good enough to return to the top four. The Argentinean manager took charge at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Meanwhile, the Blues are monitoring Brentford striker Ivan Toney with interest. Elsewhere, midfielder Hakim Ziyech is close to an exit from Stamford Bridge. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on August 17, 2023:

Chelsea eyeing Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are interested in Ivan Toney, according to journalist Simon Phillips. The English striker has been a revelation for Brentford but is serving a ban for football betting that makes him unavailable for action. Any move for the player will only materialise once the ban is over, so he's basically a target for the future.

The Blues remain in the market for a new No. 9, and Toney could be a like-for-like replacement for Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian striker is expected to leave the London giants this summer, with a move back to Serie A on the cards.

Toney is set to return to first-team training with the Bees in September, and Chelsea are likely to keep an eye on his situation in the coming months.

Hakim Ziyech close to exit

Hakim Ziyech will leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Hakim Ziyech is set to leave Chelsea, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Moroccan has been a peripheral figure at Stamford Bridge since last season and was heavily linked with a transfer away from the club in January. However, a loan move to Paris Saint-Germain failed on the final day of the winter transfer window.

Ziyech was also close to moving to Saudi Arabia this summer before the deal broke down in the eleventh hour. However, the Blues have now struck a deal with Galatasaray for the 30-year-old. The Turkish club have booked a medical for the Moroccan ahead of a possible move.

Moises Caicedo to wear No. 25 at Stamford Bridge

Moises Caicedo arrived at Stamford Bridge this week,

Moises Caicedo has been handed the No. 25 shirt at Stamford Bridge. The Ecuadorian midfielder joined Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this week, following lengthy negotiations between the two clubs. The Blues saw off stiff competition from Liverpool to get their man.

The No. 25 was last used by Blues legend Gianfranco Zola, who lit up Stamford Bridge during his time at London. Caicedo told the club's website that he had spoken to the Italian before taking his shirt number.

"I'm so proud to wear this number. I spoke with Gianfranco Zola, and he gave me his blessing.

"I know how much this number means. I chose it because it is a very special number to me and my family. I want to create a lot of memories for Chelsea with this number on my back!" said Caicedo.

Zola also sent a heartfelt message to the 21-year-old, wishing him luck with the Blues.

"Hi Moises! Thank you for the message. I hope it will bring to you as many pleasures as it brought to me. Good luck, Gianfranco," wrote Zola.

Caicedo could be the perfect replacement for N'Golo Kante, who left the club this summer.