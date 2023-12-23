Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing January double deal; Real Madrid unlikely to sign Kepa permanently, and more - December 23, 2023

Chelsea face Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux on Sunday (December 24) in the Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino's side are tenth in the league after 17 games, 17 points behind leaders Arsenal.

Meanwhile, the Blues are interested in a double deal for a Sporting duo in January. Elsewhere, Real Madrid are not planning to hand Kepa Arrizabalaga a permanent deal.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on December 23, 2023:

Chelsea eyeing January double deal

Ousmane Diomande is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are planning a double deal for Ousmane Diomande and Viktor Gyokeres in January, according to The Standard.

The Blues have established contact with Sporting to discuss the feasibility of a move at the turn of the year. Diomande has been identified as a priority target, while the club are also keen on Gyokeres.

The Ivorian defender has been impressive this season, helping register five clean sheets in 20 appearances. He could be a long-term replacement for the ageing Thiago Silva. Meanwhile, the London giants are also pleased with Gyokeres' efforts, with the Swedish striker scoring 17 goals and setting up eight in 20 games.

Chelsea are looking for a new No. 9 to improve their faltering attack, and the 25-year-old could be their man. A deal for both players is likely to cost the club a fat fee.

Diomande has an €80 million release clause in his contract, while Gyokeres' is €100 million. Sporting are adamant that any suitor will have to trigger the release clause to get the player.

Real Madrid unlikely to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga permanently

Kepa Arrizabalaga is unlikely to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are unlikely to offer Kepa Arrizabalaga a permanent stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to ESPN.

The Spanish goalkeeper left Chelsea this summer to join the La Liga giants on a temporary deal, as a replacement for Thibaut Courtois. The Belgian suffered an ACL injury in pre-season and is likely out for the season. The Blues would have liked to keep Kepa, particularly after Edouard Mendy's departure.

However, the 29-year-old opted to leave to try his luck at the Santiago Bernabeu, while the London giants signed Robert Sanchez from Brighton & Hove Albion. Kepa has spoken of a desire to stay with Los Blancos but hasn't fully convinced the club.

He has dropped behind Andriy Lunin in recent games, and Real Madrid are not planning to pursue a permanent deal. Meanwhile, Sanchez has struggled at Chelsea, so Kepa could be an option for Pochettino to consider in the summer.

Mauricio Pochettino annoyed with Romeo Lavia situation

Romeo Lavia is yet to kick a ball this season.

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that Romeo Lavia needs time to settle at Chelsea after a series of injury.

The Blues reportedly paid £58 million to sign the Belgian midfielder from Southampton this summer. However, he has suffered niggling injuries and is yet to earn his debut at Stamford Bridge. The 19-year-old is now back to full fitness and could earn his debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Speaking to the press, as cited by The Metro, Pochettino warned Lavia that he will have to fight for his place in the starting XI.

"Lavia is the same as (Christopher) Nkunku. After nearly six months, maybe he will be involved with the team. He is doing well, but he still needs time for his best form.

"All of the players after a big period, they are desperate to be involved. Even a message for the player. … They cannot make the mistake. They want to be involved, but we are competition, and the competition is serious," said Pochettino.

He continued:

"They need to train really hard every day because they need to have an impact every time they go onto the pitch. It’s not pre-season games. For many things it is an excuse, for many it is, ‘I want to play, if I cannot play I cannot perform’ – you need to understand, but players need to understand it is not charity to play. We need to to win."

Pochettino added that the situation with Lavia is disappointing for the player, the coaches as well as the London giants.

"The environment of the player also are disappointed. I am disappointed to have a player who should be important for us not playing. It’s not because I don’t believe in them.

"It is too many players are training and playing six months and are more ready them. It’s about the moment, today, who is ready to compete and ready to compete and can add to the team," said Pochettino.

He concluded:

"Maybe I am talking too much but come on, it is annoying me. Not you. People around the player, or the player. I am disappointed, the club is disappointed it is investing big to perform and score goals, pay the salary every month if you are injured or not performing. Who suffered for the coaches, for the club. It is to get the right balance."

Lavia could be the long-term replacement for N'Golo Kante at Chelsea.

