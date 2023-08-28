Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing Jeremie Frimpong; Conor Gallagher turns down Tottenham, and more - August 28, 2023

Chelsea registered their first win of the Premier League season against Luton Town on Friday (August 25) in the Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino’s men next face Wimbledon in the EFL Cup second round on Wednesday (August 30).

Meanwhile, the Blues are interested in Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong. Elsewhere, midfielder Conor Gallagher is not interested in joining Tottenham Hotspur.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on August 28, 2023:

Chelsea eyeing Jeremie Frimpong

Jeremie Frimpong is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have set their sights on Jeremie Frimpong, according to Fichajes. The Dutch right-back has been a revelation for Bayer Leverkusen recently, registering nine goals and 11 assists last season. The 22-year-old has continued his splendid form this campaign, scoring twice.

His efforts have turned heads at Stamford Bridge, with the club looking to add a backup for their injured captain Reece James. The English defender picked up an injury recently and will spend some time on the sidelines. Pochettino wants to address that by roping in Frimpong.

The Dutchman could be a huge hit under Pochettino, thanks to his attacking mindset. However, the 22-year-old is also rock-solid while protecting his goal, making him a potential asset.

However, prising him away from the BayArena would be no easy task. Leverkusen are under no pressure to offload Frimpong this summer and will only consider his departure for a sizeable fee.

Conor Gallagher turns down Tottenham

Conor Gallagher’s future remains up in the air.

Conor Gallagher wants to stay and fight for his place at Chelsea, according to Football Insider.

The English midfielder’s future is up in the air following multiple arrivals this summer. Tottenham Hotspur are keeping a close eye on his situation and want to prise him away this summer. It's believed that the Blues are willing to cash in on him as they work to adhere to FFP regulations.

Gallagher has been a regular in the starting XI under Pochettino this season. However, with Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo in the squad, he's expected to drop down the pecking order.

Spurs were hoping to lure him away with promises of regular game time. However, the Englishman is not planning to leave and wants to prove himself at Stamford Bridge.

Blues working on Romelu Lukaku loan exit

Romelu Lukaku’s stay at Stamford Bridge is coming to an end.

Chelsea are locked in talks with AS Roma to facilitate a loan deal for Romelu Lukaku, according to journalist Matt Law.

The Belgian forward is not part of Pochettino’s plans at Stamford Bridge. The 30-year-old is also eager to end his nightmarish stay with the Blues. Roma are offering him a chance at redemption.

The London giants are keen to see the last of Lukaku and have agreed a £8-9 million fee to send him on loan to the Stadio Olimpico. However, Chelsea will not contribute to the player’s salary and want Roma to pay his entire wages.

The Italian side won’t be able to afford Lukaku’s exorbitant salary, so the 30-year-old will have to take a pay cut to help the deal through. Roma are likely to offer him a package of around £7 million per year.