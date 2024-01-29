Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing Jonathan David; club ready for Trevoh Chalobah exit, and more - January 29, 2024

Chelsea face Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday (January 31) in the Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino's team are coming off a goalless draw with Aston Villa in the FA Cup fourth round over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Blues are interested in Lille striker Jonathan David. Elsewhere, the London giants remain eager to offload Trevoh Chalobah this year.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on January 29, 2024:

Chelsea eyeing Jonathan David

Jonathan David has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are interested in Jonathan David, according to Telefoot. The Blues lack a proven No. 9 after allowing Romelu Lukaku to join AS Roma on loan in the summer.

Pochettino brought in Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal as the Belgian’s replacement, but the move hasn’t been a success. Meanwhile, Lukaku is expected to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of this season.

The Argentinean manager is scouting the market for a replacement, and David has popped up on his radar. The Canadian striker continues to earn rave reviews with his performances for Lille.

This season, David has scored 11 goals and set up six in 27 outings across competitions. The Blues are among the clubs keeping a close eye on him at the moment.

Chelsea ready for Trevoh Chalobah exit, says Fabrizio Romano

Trevoh Chalobah’s time at Stamford Bridge could be coming to an end.

Chelsea are ready to consider both temporary or permanent exit for Trevoh Chalobah, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. The English defender's future at Stamford Bridge remains uncertain right now. Chalobah is yet to kick a ball this season as he recovers from a thigh injury.

The 24-year-old is apparently not part of Pochettino's plans, despite Thiago Silva's future being up in the air. The Brazilian defender's contract expires at the end of the season, but he hasn't been offered a new deal yet. Pochettino will have to lay down succession plans for the 39-year-old soon, but it appears that Chalobah is not under consideration.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the London giants are ready to allow the Englishman to decide his next move.

"With Trevoh Chalobah, Chelsea are open to both a permanent sale or a loan deal but it depends on Chalobah.

"I’d keep the situation open for the final days of the transfer window, but, at the moment, nothing is close yet, as it’s Chalobah who has to decide what’s the best step for him, and Chelsea are open to that," wrote Romano.

Chalobah rose through the ranks at Stamford Bridge and has appeared 63 times across competitions for the first team.

Tottenham Hotspur retain Conor Gallagher interest, says Fabrizio Romano

Conor Gallagher has admirers across London.

Tottenham Hotspur remain interested in Conor Gallagher, according to Fabrizio Romano. However, the transfer guru added that a move is unlikely right now. Gallagher is in the final 18 months of his contract with Chelsea but hasn't been offered a new deal yet.

The 23-year-old has emerged as a vital cog in Pochettino's midfield, appearing 28 times across competitions this season, making 25 starts. However, his future remain up in the air, with Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou apparently keen to take him across town.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Blues will only let Gallagher go for a hefty fee.

"The Conor Gallagher situation continues to attract headlines, but at the moment there are no changes to report. Chelsea would only sell Gallagher for big money.

"Tottenham like him. Ange Postecoglou likes him, but there’s no negotiation at this stage. Probably the only way for Spurs to be able to afford this deal would be to sell Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg on a permanent deal but, again, this is quiet as of now," wrote Romano.

The Blues are well stocked in midfield, but Gallagher's departure - if it materialises - could be a controversial decision, given his splendid recent form.