Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing Jonathan Tah, Conor Gallagher backed to stay, and more - March 24, 2024

Chelsea are 11th in the Premier League after 27 games this season, 25 points behind Arsenal at the top of the table. Mauricio Pochettino's team next face Burnley on Saturday, March 30, in the league.

Meanwhile, the Blues are interested in Jonathan Tah. Elsewhere, Conor Gallagher has been backed to stay at Stamford Bridge beyond this summer.

On that note, let' s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from March 24, 2024.

Chelsea eyeing Jonathan Tah

Chelsea are monitoring Jonathan Tah with interest, according to BILD. The German defender is in the final 18 months of his contract with Bayer Leverkusen and is likely to leave the BayArena this summer. Multiple clubs are eyeing him this year and the Blues have now joined the fray.

The London giants are in urgent need of defensive reinforcements. Thiago Silva is in the final phase of his career and his contract expires in a few of months. The Brazilian hasn't been offered a new deal and could be on his way at the end of the season. Trevoh Chalobah has been linked with an exit for a while and could also be offloaded this year.

Chelsea want to rope in Tah to strengthen their back line, but will face competition from Tottenham Hotspur for his services. The 28-year-old has appeared 33 times across competitions for Bayer Leverkusen this season, all but two of which have been starts.

Conor Gallagher backed to stay by journalist

Conor Gallagher could remain at Stamford Bridge beyond this summer, according to journalist Dharmesh Sheth. The English midfielder's future has been subject to speculation for a while, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season. Tottenham Hotspur are hot on his heels and are expected to make a move come summer.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth pointed out that Gallagher's strong relationship with Mauricio Pochettino could see him stay with the Blues.

"It's difficult to tell whether a summer exit is possible. If you look at what's happening on the pitch, and when Mauricio Pochettino and Conor Gallagher speak, he loves it at Chelsea. Pochettino loves him at Chelsea as well," said Sheth.

He continued:

"When Reece James has been injured for the majority of the season and Ben Chilwell has been out for big parts of the season, Conor Gallagher has been the Chelsea captain because Pochettino trusts him. He picks him every single week. He is a first-team player in that midfield alongside Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo, who cost in excess of £200million between them, but he is a graduate from the academy."

Gallagher has appeared 38 times across competitions this season, registering four goals and seven assists.

Leon Bailey wants Stamford Bridge move

Leon Bailey wants to join a top-six club in the Premier League. The Jamaican forward has been in impressive form for Aston Villa this season, amassing 12 goals and 11 assists from 40 appearances across competitions. With Chelsea looking to upgrade their attack this year, Bailey could be an option for Mauricio Pochettino.

Speaking on the Let's Be Honest podcast, the 26-year-old insisted that a move to a top club could help him become a role model for kids in his country.

"You have big teams in England, they call themselves the big six. The Arsenals and the Chelseas, for example. It has always been my dream to play in the Premier League and I am right now. Who wouldn’t want to go to a massive team? Especially coming out of Jamaica, do you know how big that is for the country? Especially being who I am as well," said Bailey.

He added:

“It would shine more light and that has been my focus whenever overseas. It is to use my platform to be able to shine a light on the country and the young talents. It’s difficult for us Jamaicans to even make it to Europe.”

Bailey's contract with the Villans runs until 2027.