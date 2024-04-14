Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing Leny Yoro, club end Ivan Toney chase, and more - April 14, 2024

Chelsea are putting together final preparations for their game against Everton on Monday, April 15, in the Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino's team arrive at the game on a run of two wins and three draws in their last five games in the league.

Meanwhile, the Blues are interested in Leny Yoro. Elsewhere, the London giants have ended their pursuit of Ivan Toney.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from April 14, 2024.

Chelsea eyeing Leny Yoro

Chelsea are interested in Leny Yoro, according to HITC. The French defender has exploded onto the scene with Lille this season and is a first team regular for the Ligue 1 side. Yoro has appeared 38 times across competitions this season, all but three of which have been starts.

Yoro's efforts have already earned him admirers at clubs across Europe, with the Blues also among them. The London giants are planning for life without Thiago Silva, who could leave this summer. Yoro has been identified as a long-term replacement for the Brazilian centre-back. The player is also wanted by Arsenal and Real Madrid, according to reports.

Blues end Ivan Toney chase

Ivan Toney could be on the move this summer

Chelsea have pulled the plug on their plans to sign Ivan Toney this summer, according to The Daily Mirror. The English striker is expected to leave Brentford this summer and has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge. The Blues want to bring in a new name to lead the line next summer and it was previously believed that they have Toney on their wish list.

However, it now appears that the London giants are eyeing alternatives this summer. A new striker remains a priority for Chelsea, but the 28-year-old is no longer a target at the moment. The club could have their eyes on Napoli's Victor Osimhen for the job, although he will cost a hefty fee. Meanwhile, Toney is expected to be available for £50m and is already being eyed by Manchester United.

Chelsea want Dani Olmo, says journalist

Dani Olmo has admirers at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are among the clubs eyeing Dani Olmo, according to journalist Christian Falk. The Spanish midfielder has caught the eye with RB Leipzig in recent times and has turned heads at Stamford Bridge. Mauricio Pochettino is keen to add more creativity to his roster ahead of the new season, and Olmo has apparently popped up on his radar.

In his column for Caught Offside, Falk added that Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Manchester United are also interested in the 25-year-old.

“Olmo is currently looking at England. His release clause would not be a hurdle for the rich Premier League clubs. The hottest lead at the moment leads to Manchester City. Olmo is on the list at the Sheikh Club,” wrote Falk.

He continued:

"But City has competition: Tottenham also has their eye on Olmo, as do Manchester United and Chelsea FC. However, both clubs would probably not be a good choice at the moment due to their sporting imbalance.”

Olmo has appeared 22 times across competition this season for Leipzig, registering eight goals and five assists.