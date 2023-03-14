Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing Manu Kone; 2 players likely to leave, and more - March 13, 2023

Chelsea are putting together a resurgent run under Graham Potter recently. The Blues have won their last three games across competitions.

Meanwhile, the London giants are interested in Manu Kone, according to journalist Manu Kone. Elsewhere, Phillips reckons two players are likely to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on March 13, 2023:

Chelsea eyeing Manu Kone

Manu Kone has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are interested in Kouadio Manu Kone, according to Simon Phillips. The French midfielder has been quite impressive for Borussia Monchengladbach this season and has earned admirers at Stamford Bridge. The Blues invested heavily in midfield in January, bringing in Enzo Fernandez from Benfica.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Phillips said that the London giants are still scouting Kone.

"Chelsea really like Kone. I was told about him in January. He was one that Chelsea were looking at before they signed Enzo Fernandez and got that over the line, and they're still scouting him, I've checked in on that," said Phillips.

The 21-year-old has appeared 24 times across competitions for Monchengladbach this season, registering a goal and an assist.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Hakim Ziyech likely to leave

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's future is up in the air.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Hakim Ziyech are likely to leave Chelsea this summer, according to Simon Phillips.

The Gabonese striker is a peripheral figure at Stamford Bridge, while Ziyech has also struggled for game time under Potter. Neither player is part of future plans for the English manager.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Phillips said that offloading the two players will help the Blues reduce their wage bill.

"Aubameyang will certainly leave. I’m pretty sure about that, along with Hakim Ziyech, who was close to joining PSG in the January window. Those two will go; that’s two sets of big wages off," said Phillips.

Aubameyang has 19 appearances across competitions for the London giants this season, scoring three goals and setting up one.

Kai Havertz opens up on recent struggles

Kai Havertz (left) is back among goals this season.

Kai Havertz has said that his struggles on the pitch with Chelsea have affected his personal life. The German forward has blown hot and cold once again this season, but has scored in the last two games.

Speaking recently, Havertz said that his family has had to bear the brunt of his bad mood after a recent tough run.

"Football is our life. If you lose a game, of course you don’t have an easy life as well. I think everyone at home, especially my girlfriend, has had some tough weeks as well in the last weeks and months. I think she is happy now again and so am I," said Havertz.

He added:

"For you guys, it is the same – if you have a bad day at work … you … I won’t say the word now, but you don’t feel good. Football is a game where we have a lot of pressure on our shoulders. We want to make the fans happy, and if you don’t make them happy, then you don’t have a good time. Winning is always the best; we won again so we can enjoy some days."

Havertz has registered eight goals and an assist in 35 games across competitions for the Blues this season.

