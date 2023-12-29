Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing Matty Cash; Ousmane Diomande to cost £70 million, and more - December 29, 2023

Chelsea face Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Saturday (December 30) in the Premier League. The Blues are coming off a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Wednesday (December 27) in the league.

Meanwhile, the Blues have identified Aston Villa right-back Matty Cash as a possible replacement for captain Reece James. Elsewhere, the London giants will have to pay £70 million to secure the services of Sporting CP centre-back Ousmane Diomande.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on December 29, 2023:

Chelsea eyeing Matty Cash

Matty Cash has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are planning to take Matty Cash to Stamford Bridge, according to 90 Min. The Blues are frustrated with Reece James' injury woes, with the Englishman missing 25 games this season with a hamstring injury. The 24-year-old missed 18 games last campaign with various issues.

Cash has been identified as a possible candidate to cover for James. The 26-year-old has appeared 26 times this season for Aston Villa, registering three goals and two assists.

He has been key to the Villans’ rise this season under Unai Emery, so the Gunners want to sign him in January.

Ousmane Diomande to cost £70 million

Ousmane Diomande (left) is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Ousmane Diomande is set to cost a hefty fee in January, according to Football Transfers.

The Ivorian defender has been impressive at the back for Sporting this season, helping register five clean sheets in 20 outings across competitions. His efforts have turned heads at Chelsea, with Pochettino expected to invest in his backline in January.

The Blues signed Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile this year, but neither player has been too convincing. Meanwhile, Trevoh Chalobah is not part of Pochettino’s plans and is expected to leave at the turn of the year. Thiago Silva, meanwhile, is at the fag end of his career and will need to be replaced soon.

Diomande has emerged as an option for the London giants, following his impressive recent rise. However, prising him away from the Portuguese side won’t be easy.

The 20-year-old is contracted with Sporting till 2027 and has a £70 million release clause. The Portuguese club are adamant that he will be allowed to leave only if a suitor triggers the clause.

Blues will be tempted to cash in on Conor Gallagher in January, says journalist

Conor Gallagher at Stamford Bridge remains undecided.

Chelsea owners will be tempted to offload Conor Gallagher in the winter, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The English midfielder has been a first-team regular under Mauricio Pochettino this season, making 22 appearances across competitions, starting 21. However, with Gallagher’s contract expiring in 2025 and no renewal in sight, speculation is ripe regarding his future.

The Sun has mentioned interest from Tottenham Hotspur in the 23-year-old. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said that the London giants could cash in on the player to help adhere to FFP norms.

“This is a situation that will really tell us whether the Chelsea ownership are learning and listening to the people around them that actually know about football - or whether they will just continue to do things their way.

"I’ve spoken to people close to Gallagher, and he wants to stay, and the people around him continue to feel that is still the most likely outcome here,” said Jones.

He continued:

“Pochettino also really likes him - so that’s another big tick to him staying. But then we get towards the other side of it, evaluating his value and FFP and whether the owners know better and will actually look to cash in.

"It is clear right now that they are tempted to do that. But who is going to genuinely pay £50million for him in January? It’s extremely difficult to see how a move at that price point opens up in the next month.”

Pochettino invested heavily in midfield this summer, bringing in Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.