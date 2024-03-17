Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues not eyeing Mauricio Pochettino exit, club in three-horse race for Jonathan David, and more - March 17, 2024

Chelsea will welcome Leicester City to Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup quarterfinals on Sunday, March 17. Mauricio Pochettino's side will head into the game on the back of a fine 3-2 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, the Blues are willing to be patient with Mauricio Pochettino. Elsewhere, the London giants are locked in a battle for the services of Jonathan David.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer stories from March 17, 2024.

Chelsea not eyeing Mauricio Pochettino exit, says Dharmesh Sheth

Chelsea are ready to keep their faith in Mauricio Pochettino despite the team's recent poor form, according to journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

The Blues have struggled to get going under the Argentinean manager this season and are in danger of missing out on Champions League qualification. There have already been calls for Pochettino's head at different quarters, with multiple names being reported as possible replacements.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth insisted that the London giants are willing to be patient with the Argentine tactician.

"I think all the noises we hear from Chelsea and from Pochettino as well, when we ask him if he's spoken to the owner, he's always saying that they sent me a nice text, we have good conversations, is from the outset, he was the long term project for Chelsea. So they want him to see this project through. It is a difficult project," said Sheth.

"Is the problem the manager or is the problem how they recruited so far? We don't know whether these players are going to make the grade at Chelsea. They're on such long-term contracts. But they've put all their eggs into that particular basket, and they've decided that Pochettino is the man to take them forward with that project," he added.

Chelsea are currently 11th in the Premier League table after 27 games.

Blues in three-horse race for Jonathan David

Jonathan David has admirers in the Premier League

Chelsea are battling Arsenal and Manchester United for the services of Jonathan David, according to HITC.

The Canadian striker has been on a good run of form for Lille this season, registering 21 goals and seven assists from 36 outings across competitions. Goalscoring has been a problem for Mauricio Pochettino's side and the Argentinean manager is looking for a solution this summer.

David has popped up on his radar and the club are hoping to take him to Stamford Bridge this year. However, they are not the only party in the race, thanks to the player's impressive performances for Lille.

The 24-year-old will enter the final year of his contract at the end of this season and looks likely to leave.

Djordje Petrovic backed to become No. 1 at Stamford Bridge by Serbian legend

Djordje Petrovic has been impressive at Stamford Bridge of late

Serbia football legend Dusan Tadic believes Djordje Petrovic has all the qualities to become Chelsea's No. 1.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper has four clean sheets from 19 appearances already for the Blues this season and has filled in admirably for the injured Robert Sanchez. Although the Spaniard has returned to full fitness of late, Mauricio Pochettino has still put his trust in the Serbian, who hasn't disappointed.

Speaknig to South London Press, Tadic was full of praise for his countryman.

“Dorde is a great goalkeeper and a great talent and it’s very nice to see him play for Chelsea. I saw immediately in training what a great goalkeeper he is. He’s [also] a very good guy and professional. Actually, I am not surprised [to see him play at Chelsea] because in the past we were also looking at him for Ajax," said Tadic.

"And I remember they asked me about him. He was on the list of all the top clubs and if he’s Chelsea number one now is no coincidence. I think he can keep his place [following Sanchez’s return] because once goalkeepers take their chance they don’t give it away to nobody. I trust him, he’ll do that. He’s the future of Chelsea.”

Sanchez arrived from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer and has appeared 20 times in all competitions this season, registering five clean sheets.