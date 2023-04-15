Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing Raphinha; club receive Illan Meslier boost, and more - April 14, 2023

Chelsea have to quickly get over their defeat at Real Madrid on Wednesday (April 12) in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg. Frank Lampard’s team next face Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (April 15) in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, the Blues are interested in Raphinha. Elsewhere, the London giants have received a boost in their pursuit of Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on April 14, 2023:

Chelsea eyeing Raphinha

Raphinha has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are interested in Raphinha, according to SPORT via Caught Offside. The Brazilian joined Barcelona from Leeds United last summer and has been a first-team regular under Xavi this season.

The 26-year-old has nine goals and as many assists in 40 appearances across competitions for the Blaugrana. However, he has blown hot and cold and could be offloaded at the end of the season.

The Blues have also suffered due to their inconsistent frontline this campaign. Co-owner Todd Boehly is eager to rectify matters over the summer, and Raphinha has emerged as a possible target.

The London giants spent a lot of money over the winter transfer window to rope in Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke. However, they remain keen for further additions to their attack and could look to prise Raphinha away from the Camp Nou this year.

The 26-year-old was a huge success at Elland Road and could hit the ground running on his return to the Premier League.

Blues receive Illan Meslier boost

Illan Meslier is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have received a boost in their plans to sign Illan Meslier. According to Football Insider, the Frenchman wants to leave Leeds United even if they survive relegation this season.

The 23-year-old has been impressive for them in the last few seasons but is now ready to take the next step in his career. The Blues have been monitoring the player for a while and could go for the kill this summer.

The London giants are likely to let Edouard Mendy leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season. While Kepa Arrizabalaga has been preferred between the sticks this campaign, he's not believed to be a long-term option, too.

Chelsea want to bring in Meslier to address the position. The Frenchman is under contact at Elland Road till 2026 and is likely to cost around £40 million.

Frank Lampard remains optimistic ahead of Real Madrid second-leg clash

Frank Lampard reckons Chelsea can overturn a 2-0 deficit against Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge next week.

The Blues suffered defeat at Los Blancos on Wednesday in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. To exacerbate matters, Ben Chilwell received a red card and will now miss the crucial second leg.

Speaking to BT Sport, Lampard said that the London giants are suffering from a lack of belief at the moment.

“There was a lot there for us, I felt. As good a team as they are, but I could see a moment where the players. ... it's been a difficult period for them. There's a little bit of a lack of belief. I think the players have got to understand how good they are, and what they can do, and maybe we're a bit short on that at the minute, and it's not easy to come here like that,” said Lampard.

The English manager added that if Chelsea are more positive in their approach, they can achieve success in the second leg at Stamford Bridge.

"I don't think, with ten men, that they carved us open. At that time in the game, we had our chances. We had three pretty good chances: Joao (Felix) early, Raheem (Sterling), Mason (Mount) near the end. There were some good things, but the result is the reality, but I've just said to the players that special things can happen at Stamford Bridge,” said Lampard.

He continued:

“They're a very good team, but we have to believe. There's some details in our game, and we have to understand there's some mindset stuff to be much more positive in what we're doing. If we can do that ... I've been involved in those nights at Stamford Bridge."

Real Madrid have an enviable record in the Champions League recently and won on their last visit to Stamford Bridge in the quarterfinals of the competition last season.

