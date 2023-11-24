Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing Rayan Ait-Nouri, club monitoring Fikayo Tomori, and more - November 24, 2023

Chelsea are preparing to lock horns with Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Saturday (November 25) in the Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino needs a win as he looks to turn the season around following a tough start.

Meanwhile, in transfer news, the Blues are interested in Rayan Ait-Nouri. Elsewhere, the London giants are contemplating bringing Fikayo Tomori back to Stamford Bridge.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from November 24, 2023.

Chelsea eyeing Rayan Ait-Nouri

Chelsea are among the clubs keeping a close eye on Rayan Ait-Nouri, according to 90Min.

The Algerian left-back joined Wolverhampton Wanderers from Angers SCO initially on loan in 2020 and his move was made permanent the following year. Ait-Nouri has been a hit at the Molineux so far and has appeared in 14 games across competitions this season.

The Blues are expected to sign a new left-back in 2024 amid the uncertainties surrounding the future of Marc Cucurella. The London giants have their eyes on Ait-Nouri but will face competition from Liverpool. The 22-year-old is tied to the Midlands club until 2026, so Chelsea might have to pay a sizeable fee for his services.

Blues monitoring Fikayo Tomori

Fikayo Tomori is wanted back at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are contemplating a return to Stamford Bridge for Fikayo Tomori, according to journalist Simon Phillips.

The English defender left the Blues in the summer of 2020 to join AC Milan on a season-long loan. His move was made permanent a year later and the player hasn't looked back since. Now a regular feature at the back for the Rossoneri, the 26-year-old has turned heads at the London giants.

His exit has already proven to be a poor decision and the club could be looking to make amends. With Trevoh Chalobah likely to leave in January and Thiago Silva at the fag end of his career, interest in Tomori appears justified. In his Substack column, however, Phillips added that a move hasn't been lined up yet.

"I am told that Fikayo Tomori has been internally discussed at the club in recent weeks as a potential option for centre back. I am not sure just how serious that interest is as of now, or who exactly has mentioned him. I just know that his name has come up in recent conversations at the club," wrote Phillips.

Tomori has appeared 15 times for the Serie A giants this season, all of which have been starts.

Romelu Lukaku's father wanted him to move to Middle East

Romelu Lukaku is unlikely to return to Stamford Bridge

Romelu Lukaku's father Roger Lukaku has revealed that he would have liked the player to move to the Middle East. The Belgian forward was wanted by Al Hilal this summer and was reportedly offered a massive contract. However, Lukaku turned it down as he wanted to play in Europe. The 30-year-old ultimately joined AS Roma on loan from Chelsea and has been on fire so far.

Lukaku has registered nine goals from 14 games across competitions this campaign. Speaking to La Derniere Heure, Roger Lukaku admitted that his son's decision to join the Serie A side has been vindicated.

“He made the right choice by going to Roma, but I would’ve chosen Saudi Arabia, he should’ve gone to Al-Hilal. How much would he have earned there, €45m per year? He would’ve had to talk to (Belgium coach) Tedesco to see if he could keep his place in the squad, but Cristiano Ronaldo does it,"said Roger Lukaku.

"Romelu has two children, he is already 30 years old, at a certain point he has to think about himself. But he wanted to remain in Europe,” he added.

Lukaku is unlikely to be part of future plans at Stamford Bridge, given that the Blues are eyeing Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen, as per ESPN.