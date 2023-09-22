Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing Reece James swap deal; Mykhaylo Mudryk loan deal in plans, and more - September 22, 2023

Chelsea are preparing for their upcoming Premier League game against Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (September 24). New boss Mauricio Pochettino has endured an inauspicious start to his tenure and will be desperate to change his fortunes this weekend.

Meanwhile, the Blues are planning a swap deal with Real Madrid for right-back Reece James. Elsewhere, the London giants are planning to send Ukrainian winger Mykhaylo Mudryk out on loan in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on September 22, 2023:

Chelsea eyeing Reece James swap deal

Chelsea are ready to entertain Real Madrid's pursuit of Reece James if they get Federico Valverde in return, according to Fichajes.

The La Liga giants are long-term admirers of James, who has been identified as the ideal successor to Dani Carvajal. It was previously believed that the Englishman was untouchable at Stamford Bridge, but it now appears that the Blues could let him go.

However, the London giants are hoping to use Los Blancos' interest to their advantage. Chelsea will not demand an exorbitant transfer fee to part ways with James but will ask for Valverde in a straight swap.

The Uruguayan has admirers at the club, who're willing to let their newly appointed captain go to bring Valverde to Stamford Bridge. However, the Uruguayan is highly rated at the Santiago Bernabeu, so Real Madrid could be averse to letting him leave.

Mykhaylo Mudryk loan deal in plans

Chelsea are planning to send Mykhaylo Mudryk out on loan in January, according to Fichajes.

The Ukrainian forward arrived at Stamford Bridge at the start of the year with a huge reputation but has failed to get going. He has struggled for prominence under Pochettino, who remains unconvinced. The 22-year-old is now in a race against time to impress the Argentinean manager.

The Blues are not ready to throw in the towel just yet and have decided to pursue the loan route to get Mudryk firing on all cylinders. Despite the Ukrainian's struggles, his stock remains high, so he's unlikely to be short of suitors in January.

The potential move could suit all parties, and an in-form Mudryk could be an asset for the London giants next season.

Blues don't have Fikayo Tomori buyback clause

Fikayo Tomori (left) has grown in stature since joining AC Milan.

The Blues don't have a buyback clause for Fikayo Tomori, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Englishman rose through the ranks at Stamford Bridge but left in 2021 to join AC Milan on loan. The Rossoneri eventually signed him on a permanent deal, and the 25-year-old has gone from strength to strength at the San Siro.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that Tomori remains fully focussed on Milan for now.

"Some Chelsea fans have also asked me about Fikayo Tomori after his superb performances for AC Milan. His value, for sure, must have more than doubled since he left Stamford Bridge for the San Siro," wrote Romano.

He continued:

“AC Milan have been smart in signing Fikayo. He’s a very good player and also a good leader. My understanding is (that) there is no buy back clause for Chelsea. At the moment, he’s 100% focused on (the) Milan project – he signed a new deal a few months ago.”

Tomori will be keen to return to Gareth Southgate's England team by continuing his impressive resurgence in Serie A.