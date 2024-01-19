Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing Roberto Firmino; club initiate talks for Ousmane Diomande, and more - January 19, 2024

Chelsea take on Middlesbrough at Stamford Bridge in their EFL Cup semifinal second leg on Tuesday (January 23). Mauricio Pochettino’s team are down 1-0 on aggregate following an away defeat in the first leg.

Meanwhile, the Blues are interested in former Liverpool midfielder Roberto Firmino. Elsewhere, the London giants have initiated talks to bring Sporting CP centre-back Ousmane Diomande to Stamford Bridge.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on January 19, 2024:

Chelsea eyeing Roberto Firmino

Roberto Firmino has admirers at Chelsea.

Chelsea are looking to bring Roberto Firmino back to the Premier League, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Brazilian forward moved to Al-Ahli from Liverpool in the summer but could a make a swift return to England. The Blues are looking for a new No. 9 this month and have the 32-year-old on their wishlist.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Firmino remains unsettled at Saudi Arabia.

"It'd be a completely unexpected return to the Premier League for Firmino because I think that we thought we'd seen the last of him.

"We know that Chelsea would be willing to go there, and it'd be quite a tough decision for Firmino to make in terms of going to Chelsea, a club that he would have considered a rival for a lot of his time at Liverpool,” said Jones.

He continued:

“At this stage, I have to say I don't think a lot has happened here. I think it's just a case of gauging the situation and understanding that Firmino is not completely happy in Saudi Arabia.

"But, for sure, he's on the radar. It would be pretty sensational, to be honest, to see Firmino turn back in the Premier League in Chelsea colours."

Firmino is a club legend at Anfield, registering 111 goals and 79 assists in 362 outings across competitions.

Blues initiate talks for Ousmane Diomande

Ousmane Diomande is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have initiated talks to bring Ousmane Diomande to Stamford Bridge, according to London World.

The Ivorian defender has been very impressive with Sporting this season, registering 21 appearances across competitions, starting all but one game. His efforts have impressed the Blues’ hierarchy, who have sent scouts to watch him at the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire.

Pochettino is expected to be in the market for a new defender this year, with Thiago Silva's future up in the air. The Brazilian defender’s contract expires at the end of this season, and he's in the twilight of his career.

Meanwhile, Trevoh Chalobah is also likely to leave this year. The London giants want to address the situation by roping in Diomande but face competition from Liverpool.

Chelsea willing to offload Armando Broja this month

Armando Broja could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge this month.

Chelsea are ready to consider offers for Armando Broja this month, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Albanian striker has been in and out of the starting XI under Pochettino, registering two goals and one assist in 17 games this season. Broja is no longer indispensable, so the Blues are looking for a new striker this year.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the London giants will only let the 22-year-old leave for a decent fee.

“We know Chelsea want a new striker in the summer, and, as widely reported, it’s a possibility for Armando Broja to leave this January. It depends on the proposals, as Chelsea would only allow that if they receive important money,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“While I understand the risk of losing a fine young talent like Broja, Chelsea already know they want to make a big signing up front in June, so probably it could make sense for all parties to make this sale now, as long as the money is right.”

Broja’s contract with the Premier League side expires in 2028.