Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing Santiago Gimenez; Mykhaylo Mudryk problem at Stamford Bridge outlined, and more - September 15, 2023

Chelsea are putting together final preparations ahead of their Premier League game against Bournemouth on Sunday (September 17) at the Vitality Stadium. New boss Mauricio Pochettino desperately needs a win after a 1-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest in the previous game.

Meanwhile, the Blues are interested in Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez. Elsewhere, attacker Mykhaylo Mydryk could be struggling at Stamford Bridge for a specific reason.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on September 15, 2023:

Chelsea eyeing Santiago Gimenez

Chelsea are interested in Santiago Gimenez, according to 90 Min. The Blues have invested a fortune in their squad this summer but remain on the hunt for a new No. 9.

Ivan Toney is at the top of their agenda for the winter, but Gimenez is also on the list. The Mexican striker has been in good form for Feyenoord, earning admirers at Stamford Bridge. The 22-year-old was wanted by West Ham United in the summer, but he opted to stay with the Dutch side for now.

Gimenez has started the new season on a high, scoring five times in as many games. His physical attributes makes him a great fit in the Premier League, so a move to Stamford Bridge could be on the cards in January.

London giants would like a replacement for Romelu Lukaku - who has joined AS Roma on loan - at the earliest, and Gimenez fits the bill.

Mykhaylo Mudryk problem at Stamford Bridge outlined

Mykhaylo Mudryk’s biggest problem at Stamford Bridge is that he won’t be afforded time to build his form, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

The Ukrainian forward has failed to live up to expectations since joining Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk in January this year. Jones told Give Me Sport that Mudryk isn’t short of confidence but needs to be afforded chances to showcase his skills.

“I don't honestly think that self-confidence is a problem that Mudryk has. I think that he believes he's capable of absolutely anything.

"But, at the moment, he just can’t showcase that, and his frustration will be that once he comes back from international duty: what do the future weeks look like at Chelsea?” said Jones.

He continued:

“Is he going to get time to make mistakes but stay on the pitch, rectify them and build up his form on the pitch like that for Chelsea? I think that's his biggest problem.”

The 22-year-old has failed to convince Pochettino so far.

Blues offered Mason Mount an inferior contract this summer

Mason Mount ended his stay at Stamford Bridge this summer.

The Blues failed to offer Mason Mount a decent contract this summer, which led to his exit, according to journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

The English midfielder left Stamford Bridge to move to Manchester United, despite rising through the ranks at London. Club legend John Terry recently hinted that there was another side of the story that the world is yet to know.

Sheth told Give Me Sport out that the 24-year-old wasn’t offered the deal he deserved at the club.

“I didn't see them (John Terry’s comments) as that cryptic. I just think that Mount’s side of this story hasn't been told. He'd been in contract talks with Chelsea for a long time, and I don't think he ever really felt that they were desperate to keep him.

"He was on a low wage at Chelsea. He was nowhere near their top earner. He'd been winning Player of the Year awards and was one of their better players,” said Sheth.

He continued:

“He won trophies with the club, yet Chelsea never once made him an offer to become either their highest earner or to give him parity with their highest earners.

"And. I think, if you're Mount, you're probably entitled to feel a bit disrespected by that. I think, ultimately, he did, and he decided that he had no choice but to go and see what else might be out there.”

Mount has struggled to find his feet at Old Trafford, though.