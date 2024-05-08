Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing Serhou Guirassy; club confident of Messinho move, and more - May 8, 2024

Chelsea are seventh in the Premier League after 35 games and next face Nottingham Forest on Saturday, May 11. Mauricio Pochettino will be eager to make it three wins in a row by picking up all three points at the City Ground.

Meanwhile, the Blues have set their sights on VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy. Elsewhere, the London giants are confident of bringing Palmeiras sensation Estevao Willian to Stamford Bridge this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on May 8, 2024:

Chelsea eyeing Serhou Guirassy

Serhou Guirassy

Chelsea are planning a move for Serhou Guirassy this summer, according to Fichajes.

The 28-year-old has been on fire for VfB Stuttgart this season, scoring 27 goals and setting up three in 28 outings across competitions. The player's contract with the Bundesliga club expires in 2026, but he could be on the move this summer.

The Blues are planning to rope in a new No. 9 ahead of the new campaign. Romelu Lukaku is on loan at AS Roma and likely to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Nicolas Jackson, signed last year to replace the Belgian, has been a disappointment. The London giants are scouting the market for improvements and have identified Guirassy as an option.

The Guinea striker reportedly has a €20 million release clause in his contract, which could make him a bargain this summer.

Blues confident of Messinho move

Chelsea are confident to winning the race to sign Estevao Willian this summer, according to The Athletic.

The 17-year-old forward has caught the attention of clubs in Europe due to a playing style that's very similar to Lionel Messi. Nicknamed Messinho, the Brazilian sensation recently broke into Palmeiras' first team and remains a much sought-after player this year.

Estevao also has admirers at Barcelona, which Real Madrid are monitoring him with interest as well. However, it now appears that the Blues are the favourites to lap him up.

The London giants have preferred to target talented youngsrers in recent transfer windows, and Messinho fits the bill. The club are already in talks for the 17-year-old, who will be available for €30 million.

Chelsea sent summer advice

Thiago Silva

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has advised Chelsea to bolster two positions this summer.

The Blues are looking ahead to a vital transfer window after another less than desirable campaign. Co-owner Todd Boehly has spent a fortune on the squad since taking over at Stamford Bridg but is yet to taste success. The club are expected to indulge in new additions to the squad this summer as well.

In his column for Sky Sport, Merson pointed out that the London giants need to replace Thiago Silva and also backed them to sign a new No. 9

“Chelsea haven’t been consistent enough… They’re doing well at the moment, fair play, and they’re right in the race for Europe. They’ve got into a final, a semi-final… and it could turn out to still be not a bad season,” wrote Merson.

He continued:

“But they’ll have to go and buy players, and not sit and think that they got it right all along. No, they haven’t. They’re miles off Man City and Arsenal. You’ve got to look at the all-round picture… They probably need an experienced centre-half to take Thiago Silva’s place, and they could do with another centre-forward too.”

Thiago Silva has agreed to join former club Fluminense as a free agent this summer.