Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing Simon Adingra; club want Victor Boniface, and more - February 24, 2024

Chelsea are putting together final preparations ahead of their trip to Wembley on Sunday (February 25) to face Liverpool in the EFL Cup final. Mauricio Pochettino’s team are coming off a 1-1 Premier League draw at Manchester City last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Blues are interested in Brighton & Hove Albion attacker Simon Adingra. Elsewhere, the London giants are monitoring Bayer Leverkusen forward Victor Boniface with interest.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on February 24, 2024:

Chelsea eyeing Simon Adingra

Simon Adingra is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have set their sights on Simon Adingra, according to Todofichajes. With the likes of Mykhaylo Mudryk failing to impress, the Blues are looking to improve their attack this summer. Adingra has gone from strength to strength with Brighton & Hove Albion this season and has turned heads at Stamford Bridge.

The 22-year-old has seven goals and three assists in 24 outings across competitions, starting 18. The Ivorian also played a starring role in his country’s triumph at AFCON 2023.

Adingra’s contract with the Seagulls runs till 2026, so the London giants may have to pay decent fee to get their man.

Blues want Victor Boniface

Victor Boniface has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are interested in Victor Boniface, according to journalist Christian Falk. Pochettino is expected to invest in attack at the end of this season, with a new No. 9 high up on his agenda.

Boniface has been in impressive form for Bayer Leverkusen this season, registering 16 goals and eight assists in 23 outings across competitions. His efforts have been enough to force the Stamford Bridge hierarchy to take notice.

The London giants allowed Romelu Lukaku to join AS Roma on loan last summer but have suffered due to the lack of a clinical striker in attack. With the Belgian striker unlikely to return to Stamford Bridge, the Blues have apparently turned their attention to Boniface.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Falk said that Leverkusen have no desire to let the Nigerian leave this year.

“Nicolas Jackson (22) has not yet managed to solve the striker problem at Chelsea. Someone else could do that in future: Victor Boniface (23) came from Saint-Gilloise in 2023 for €16m.

"The striker scored 16 goals in 23 games and added eight goals. He is currently injured (adductors). Contract until 2028. Current market value €40m. Chelsea is tempting, but Bayer doesn’t want to sell him,” said Falk.

Boniface has played a key role in Leverkusen’s spectacular rise this season under Xabi Alonso, whose side are 11 points clear at the top with as many games to go.

Mauricio Pochettino sent warning by former player

Former Chelsea defender William Gallas has warned Pochettino that he cannot afford to lose the EFL Cup final.

The Argentinean manager has a chance to win his first silverware for his new club on Sunday. The Blues have endured a difficult season under Pochettino, languishing in tenth place in the league after 25 games.

Gallas told Gambling Zone that things could go further downhill for Pochettino unless he comes out on top against the Reds this weekend.

“Chelsea’s players have nothing to lose. They will be going into this game as the underdog, and they just have to go for it. But it’s different for Pochettino.

"If he doesn’t win this competition, that means he has failed this season. He will finish empty-handed, and he will not have achieved any of his targets this year because Chelsea will not qualify for the Champions League,” said Gallas.

He continued:

“Everybody needs a trophy! People can say, ‘Oh they play nice football, the players did well.’ No! You’re in football to win and to experience the feeling of lifting a trophy, and the Carabao Cup is an opportunity for Pochettino to save his season.”

Pochettino took charge at Stamford Bridge last summer and has registered 16 wins and 11 defeats in 34 games across competitions.