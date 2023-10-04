Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing Tammy Abraham; Spurs want Conor Gallagher, and more - October 4, 2023

Chelsea are preparing to face Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday (October 7) in the Premier League. The Blues are coming off a 2-0 win over Fulham on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Blues are interested in AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham, who used to ply his trade at Stamford Bridge. Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur want Blues midfielder Conor Gallagher in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on October 4, 2023:

Chelsea eyeing Tammy Abraham

Chelsea are interested in Tammy Abraham, according to journalist Simon Phillips. The English striker left Stamford Bridge in 2021 to join AS Roma and has done a decent job: 36 goals and 12 assists in 107 games across competitions.

His efforts have turned heads at Stamford Bridge and a return is now on the cards. Mauricio Pochettino is in the market for a new No. 9, and has Abraham on his wishlist.

The Argentinean is a fan of the 26-year-old, who could also have a point to prove with the Blues. Abraham is currently sidelined with an ACL injury and is unlikely to return before the end of the year.

A staff member of the Blues is in constant contact with the player to stay abreast of the situation.

Tottenham Hotspur want Conor Gallagher

Tottenham Hotspur remain interested in Conor Gallagher, according to journalist Rudy Galetti. The English midfielder has been a first-team regular under Pochettino this season, but his future at the club remains up in the air.

In his column for TBR Football, Galetti said that Spurs could be eyeing Gallagher as a replacement for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

"Different story for Gallagher: his contract expires in June 2025 and there wouldn’t be a rush on Chelsea‘s side to talk about a possible contract renewal.

"However, the Blues want to start discussions anyway, having already had to resist pressure from other clubs this summer," wrote Galetti.

He continued:

“Conor – as is well known – attracted the attention of many Premier League teams and continues to do so.

"For this reason, let’s keep an eye on Tottenham, already in January: Spurs could make a concrete move following the possible farewell of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg."

Gallagher rose through the ranks at Stamford Bridge and remains highly rated in the league.

Mauricio Pochettino's job not in immediate danger

Transfer insider Paul Brown reckons Mauricio Pochettino's job at Chelsea hasn't come under threat yet.

The Argentinean manager took charge at Stamford Bridge this summer and spent nearly £450 million in the squad. He has failed to get going so far, managing just two wins in seven league wins.

However, Brown told Give Me Sport that the Blues are willing to be patient with Pochettino.

"All the noises from the club are that they're very happy with Pochettino. They're lovers of data and the data they've studied seems to show that the team is moving in the right direction and that they've just been a little unlucky in games that they've dominated," said Brown.

However, Brown warned that things could quickly go downhill unless the results improve.

"That being said, we were hearing the same kind of noises about Graham Potter for a long time, and he just in the end couldn't manage to turn it around quickly enough for the owners.

"So, you know, I think, that the longer that Chelsea are mired in the wrong half of the table and not picking up wins, the more difficult it gets to justify keeping the the manager on," said Brown.

He continued:

"So, he's not immune to criticism, and he knows that the pressure is on him to turn it around as quickly as possible.

"I don't think he's in any immediate danger because it's still very early in the season, but, I think, if this goes on for much longer, his position is going to become at risk."

Pochettino's side picked up a vital win over Fulham earlier this week was their first in four games as they moved up to 11th in the standings.