Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing Theo Hernandez, club planning to sell Marc Cucurella, and more - September 29, 2023

Chelsea next face Fulham in the Premier League at Craven Cottage on Monday (October 2). Mauricio Pochettino will be hoping to build on the hard-fought win against Brighton & Hove Albion in midweek.

Meanwhile, the Blues are interested in Theo Hernandez. Elsewhere, the London giants are planning to offload Marc Cucurella in January.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from September 29, 2023.

Chelsea eyeing Theo Hernandez

Chelsea are interested in Theo Hernandez, according to Calciomercato. The French full-back has been impressive for AC Milan and the Blues are hoping to prise him away in 2024. The 25-year-old is tied to the Rossoneri until 2026, and the club are under no pressure to let him go. As such, a move in the winter looks unlikely, while the London giants might have to pay a premium price for him next summer.

Mauricio Pochettino remains eager to upgrade his left-back department amid the uncertainties surrounding Marc Cucurella. Hernandez could be a fantastic option, given that he is comfortable as left-back as well as left wing-back. The Frenchman can also operate higher up in attack and is equally effective at both ends of the park.

Blues planning to sell Marc Cucurella

Marc Cucurella could leave Stamford Bridge in January

Chelsea are ready to offload Marc Cucurella at the turn of the year, according to ESPN. The Spanish left-back is a peripheral figure at Stamford Bridge right now. The 25-year-old has failed to convinced Mauricio Pochettino, who has already sanctioned his departure. Cucurella was close to a departure from London in the summer, with Manchester United interested in a loan deal.

Although the transfer failed to materialize, Cucurella’s future at Chelsea remains up in the air. The Spaniard has featured exclusively in the EFL Cup this season for the Blues, who want him gone in the winter. Real Madrid are reportedly keeping an eye on the 25-year-old. Los Blancos would ideally seek a loan move, but the London giants would prefer a permanent departure.

Chelsea need Ivan Toney

Chelsea need Ivan Toney more than Arsenal, according to journalist Paul Brown. The London clubs are both linked with a move for the English striker ahead of the winter. The 27-year-old is currently banned from football due to his involvement in illegal betting. However, he will return to action in January, when the Blues are hoping to prise him away to Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Brown added that Toney could solve Mauricio Pochettino’s goalscoring woes.

“Chelsea do need someone like Toney, a lot more than Arsenal. They are playing well scoring goals and not having much trouble in that area of the pitch. So yeah, Chelsea are in desperate need of a proven Premier League goalscorer, whether that's Toney or not remains to be seen. But he is someone who at least we know can score goals in the Premier League,” said Brown.

He continued:

“It's going to be a while before he's back on anyone's radar. No one knows how he will look when he's clear to play again. So there's no help coming for Chelsea anytime soon. It's September. They need to find answers from within their own squad before they look outside and that's down to Pochettino.”

Brentford are expected to demand a fortune for the Englishman.