Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing Victor Boniface; Karim Benzema urged to move to Stamford Bridge, and more - January 25, 2024

Chelsea lock horns with Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Friday (January 26) in the Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino’s team are coming off a 6-1 win over Middlesbrough in the EFL Cup semifinal second leg in midweek.

Meanwhile, the Blues have set their sights on Bayer Leverkusen hitman Victor Boniface. Elsewhere, a former player has urged Al-Ittihad Karim Benzema to arrive at Stamford Bridge.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on January 25, 2024:

Chelsea eyeing Victor Boniface

Victor Boniface has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are interested in Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface, according to Football Insider.

The Nigerian striker has been on a roll with the Bundesliga side this season, racking up 16 goals and eight assists in 23 outings across competitions. His efforts have caused a stir at Stamford Bridge amid Pochettino’s search for a new No. 9.

The 23-year-old recently picked up a groin injury that has him sidelined till March this year. Leverkusen were previously adamant that he will only be sold at their price but are now open to negotiations regarding the player’s value.

The situation has sparked a bidding war for Boniface, with West Ham United also in the mix.

Karim Benzema urged to move to Stamford Bridge

Karim Benzema could be on the move this month.

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf reckons Karim Benzema could be the solution to the club’s goalscoring woes.

The French striker is at Al-Ittihad, having joined the Saudi club from Real Madrid last summer on a free transfer. However, recent reports have linked him with an exit this month, with Arsenal and Manchester United also apparently interested in his services.

Mauricio Pochettino lacks a proven No. 9, with Nicolas Jackson failing to live up to the task. The Argentinean remains keen to bring in a replacement, and who better than the man who has scored 354 goals in 648 appearances across competitions for Los Blancos?

Speaking recently, as cited by journalist Simon Phillips, Leboeuf urged Benzema to take up the challenge of scoring goals at Stamford Bridge.

“If Karim Benzema still has the willingness to do and give his best, and gets in shape like he was at Real Madrid, he’s more than welcome and I would urge him to come and score goals at Chelsea,” said Leboeuf.

The London giants also have Victor Osimhen on their sights, but a move for the Napoli striker might only be possible in the summer.

Blues likely to demand £35 million for Armando Broja

Armando Broja could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge this year.

Chelsea are likely to demand around £35 million to part ways with Armando Broja this year, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs. The Albanian striker is a long way down the pecking order under Pochettino and has struggled for chances this season.

Broja has appeared just 18 times across competitions this season, mostly from the bench, registering two goals and an assist. The Blues are apparently willing to let him go, with a new striker on their agenda this year.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said that the London giants are unlikely to hold out for £50-60 million for the 22-year-old.

“If Rasmus Hojlund is value for money at £60m-£70m, then if Chelsea think that Broja should be cheaper than Hojlund, based on the price that was paid by £10m/£15m/£20m, the market value for Broja wouldn't quite be £50m; it would be closer to £40m. I think the suitors feel that they could even start at £30m,” said Jacobs.

He continued:

“So, I'm told that despite all these numbers flying around, it is still £35m-plus that might be a realistic estimation of getting Chelsea to consider. There would probably be add-ons on top of that.

"So, £35m could become £40m or £45m, but I think it'd be tough for Chelsea to turn it down in that ballpark rather than holding out for between £50m and £60m, even if that is what they want to try for to begin with.”

Broja’s injury woes could be an issue for any potential suitors, with the player having missed 46 games since the start of last season due to multiple issues.