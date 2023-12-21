Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing Viktor Gyokeres; club receive Ivan Toney boost, and more - December 21, 2023

Chelsea are preparing to face Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux on Sunday (December 24) in the Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino's side are buoyed by their midweek win on penalties over Newcastle United in the EFL Cup quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, the Blues have retained their interest in Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres. Elsewhere, the London giants have received a boost in their plans to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on December 21, 2023:

Chelsea eyeing Viktor Gyokeres

Viktor Gyokeres has admirers at Stamford Bridge,

Chelsea remain interested in Viktor Gyokeres, according to Correio da Manha. The Swedish striker has been on a roll this season for Sporting, scoring 17 goals and setting up eight in 20 outings across competitions. His efforts have turned heads at Stamford Bridge, with the Blues eager to add a new No. 9 to their roster.

The London giants signed Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal this summer, but he hasn't lived up to the billing. Meanwhile, Romelu Lukaku is on loan at AS Roma and is unlikely to return. Pochettino wants a new face to spearhead his attack and has his eyes on Gyokeres.

The 25-year-old could be a fine fit at Stamford Bridge but has a €100 million release clause in his contract. However, Chelsea are not put off by the amount and could mount a move at the turn of the year.

Blues receive Ivan Toney boost

Ivan Toney is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have received a boost in their pursuit of Ivan Toney. Brentford director Lee Dykes has admitted that the Englishman could leave the club in January.

Toney is banned from football due to his involvement in illegal football betting but will be available for transfer in mid-January. The Blues are expected to sign a new No. 9 to address their faltering attack and have their eyes on the 27-year-old.

However, speaking recently, as cited by The Daily Star, Dykes said that Toney will not come cheap in January.

"There should be interest, and maybe the time comes very shortly that Ivan moves on to another club. But they will have to pay a decent transfer fee to acquire his services because he is some talent," said Dykes.

The club director went on to heap praise on his star man, terming him as one of the top five strikers in the world.

"I am so excited for Ivan to come back because I see him out there in training and he is some player; it looks like he’s never been away.

"There’s a real ambition from him, and I can see in his eyes that he’s going to be better than he’s ever been. I really believe that will be the case," said Dykes.

He continued:

"Yes, there will be lots of interest in Ivan in January. Naturally, there should be. He was the third-highest Premier League goalscorer last season - one of them (Harry Kane) has gone to Germany now, so he’s up there as one of the best strikers in the division. He is in the top five in the world, in my opinion."

The Independent recently named Arsenal ahead of Chelsea in the race to sign Toney.

Conor Gallagher wanted by multiple clubs, says journalist

Conor Gallagher could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge.

Conor Gallagher is not short of options at the moment, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The English midfielder has been a first-team regular for Chelsea this season, appearing 20 times across competitions and setting up four goals. However, the player's contract with the club expires in 2025, but he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently said that the Blues are likely to let the 23-year-old leave for an offer in excess of £35 million. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs named Everton, Newcastle United and West Ham United as some of the clubs who have been interested in Gallagher in the past.

“Lavia is coming back from injury and will play his first Chelsea minutes, and there are plenty of other midfielders; for the right offer, Chelsea's hierarchy would be prepared to sell. But Gallagher has had this speculation from the beginning of the season, even in January 2023," said Jacobs.

He continued:

“He's constantly had this speculation that he's on the market and had interest and offers, even though Tottenham didn't choose to move at the back end of the last window.

"Everton, Newcastle and other clubs have scouted or enquired at different levels. West Ham are another one. So, lots of clubs have looked at Gallagher. He’s always been there in the market as somebody that might go, which remains true.”

Mauricio Pochettino has recently hinted that he would like Gallagher to stay.