Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues face competition from Liverpool for French midfielder; Thomas Tuchel pushing for contract renewal of star defender, and more - 5th October 2021

Chelsea will hope to continue their stellar start to their 2021-22 campaign under Thomas Tuchel when club football resumes after the international break. The Blues are sitting at the top of the Premier League table, and their German manager certainly has his eyes on the top prize this season.

Meanwhile, off the field, Chelsea will face competition from Liverpool for the signature of a French midfielder who plays for Monaco. Moreover, Thomas Tuchel wants the Blues to complete the contract renewal of a German defender at the earliest.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 5th October 2021.

Chelsea to face competition from Liverpool for Aurelien Tchouameni

Chelsea will face competition from Liverpool for the services of Aurelien Tchouameni, according to Sport Witness via Tuttosport.

The Blues hope to bring the French midfielder to Stamford Bridge as they look to bolster their squad next summer. Thomas Tuchel has a plethora of options in midfield, but wants more quality on his roster.

Chelsea are also looking for a long-term replacement for N'Golo Kante, who is already on the wrong side of 30. The Blues will also have to lay down succession plans for Jorginho.

The London side believe Tchouameni could be a fabulous addition to the squad, and solve the club's midfield conundrum for years. However, Liverpool are ready to spill water over Chelsea's plans.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 💪 Only two players have made more tackles and interceptions combined than Aurelien Tchouameni (45) in Ligue 1 this season 💪 Only two players have made more tackles and interceptions combined than Aurelien Tchouameni (45) in Ligue 1 this season

The Reds believe the Frenchman could fill the shoes of Georginio Wijnaldum, who left Anfield this summer. Tchouameni can operate as a floating no.8, which would suit Jurgen Klopp's tactics. Liverpool are ready to compete with Chelsea for the 21-year-old's signature, and Monaco could let him leave for €35 to €40 million.

Thomas Tuchel pushing for contract renewal of Antonio Rudiger

Thomas Tuchel wants Chelsea to complete the contract renewal of Antonio Rudiger at all costs, according to The Express.

The German defender's current deal expires next summer, and talks of an extension have stalled over the player's wage demands. The Blues have offered him £125,000 per week in the new deal, but Rudiger wants to earn on par with the club's top earners.

The German defender has been an omnipresent in Tuchel's team, so the Chelsea manager wants to hold on to him beyond next summer. There are a host of suitors waiting to lap him up for free, so Tuchel wants Rudiger's future to be sorted as soon as possible.

Timo Werner advised on how to improve his form

Tony Cascarino has advised Timo Werner to convert more of his chances to avoid becoming the next Fernando Torres. The German star has struggled since arriving at Chelsea, and has looked a pale shadow of his illustrious self.

Timo Werner has been directly involved in more Premier League goals than any other Chelsea player since Thomas Tuchel took charge (8): 5 assists, 3 goals

⚽ 3 goalsTurbo Timo. 🏃‍♂️ Timo Werner has been directly involved in more Premier League goals than any other Chelsea player since Thomas Tuchel took charge (8):🅰️ 5 assists

⚽ 3 goalsTurbo Timo. 🏃‍♂️ https://t.co/dx68VVDFoX

Speaking to The Times, as relayed by TBR Football, Cascarino warned that unless Werner improves, he could be sold.

"Strikers can not simply be OK at big clubs. The German cannot continue to miss so many big chances, because otherwise – just as with Shevchenko and Torres – the club will move him on,” said Cascarino.

