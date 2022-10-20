Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues face Liverpool competition for AC Milan forward; Christian Pulisic wants to join Newcastle United in January, and more - October 20, 2022

Chelsea could only manage a goalless draw against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Wednesday (October 19) night in the Premier League. Despite dropping points, Graham Potter's wards remain fourth in standings after ten games.

Meanwhile, the Blues could face competition from Liverpool for the signature of an AC Milan forward. Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic wants to move to Newcastle United in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on October 20, 2022:

Chelsea face Liverpool competition for Rafael Leao

Rafael Leao could ignite a bidding war next year.

Liverpool have joined the race to sign Rafael Leao, according to Milan News via Caught Offside.

The Portuguese winger is a target for Chelsea, who are interested in upgrading their attack next year. The player has drawn attention from clubs around Europe and AC Milan are reportedly working to tie him down to a new deal.

Leao has scored four goals from nine games in the league this season. Potter could be interested in securing a replacement for Christian Pulisic, with the American likely to leave next year. Leao could be a fabulous alternative, but the London giants could have to ward off competition from the Reds to get their man.

Christian Pulisic wants to join Newcastle United in January

Christian Pulisic has admirers at St. James' Park.

Christian Pulisic wants to join Newcastle United in January, according to Todo Fichajes via Caught Offside.

The American has blown hot and cold since arriving at Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund in 2018. The 24-year-old has registered one goal from 11 games across competitions this season, and his contract expires in 2024.

The player was previously frustrated at the lack of opportunities under Thomas Tuchel. His situation hasn't vastly improved under Graham Potter, but the Englishman has publicly praised the player for his efforts. However, Pulisic didn't start the game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, adding to speculation regarding his future.

Unless things change, the American could be open to a move in January. He has reportedly given the green signal to the Magpies, who now have to strike a deal with the Blues. Newcastle are willing to offer €40 million for his signature, and Chelsea could be tempted to cash in on him.

Kela Arrizabalaga pleased with 50th clean sheet with Blues

Kepa Arrizabalaga has been a regular feature at Stamford Bridge recently.

Kepa Arrizabalaga is pleased to secure his 50th clean sheet with Chelsea. The Spaniard has endured a topsy-turvy time at Stamford Bridge since arriving in 2018. He dropped down the pecking order under Tuchel but has wrestled his way back into contention under Potter.

Speaking after Wednesday's game, Kepa couldn't hide his frustration at the draw despite hitting a personal milestone.

"We are not happy because in the last 15 or 20 minutes, we were playing all the time in their box. We had clear opportunities, and we should have scored. We wanted three points to be fighting at the top and to stay as high as we can," said Kepa.

The Spaniard added that he's feeling confident at the moment, with or without the ball.

"I’m feeling very well and confident. With and without the ball I am feeling great. I feel good, and as I am helping the team when they need, so for that I am happy," said Kepa.

Potter's arrival has been a turning point in his career, with Kepa playing every minute under the Englishman. The Spaniard said that his manager's faith in him has resulted in his fine form.

"Every player needs confidence and a push from the head coach. For a goalkeeper, maybe it is even more important when you play games in a row. You always have to be aware, as in training it isn’t the same. Now I am confident, and I think I am playing well. I need to keep working," said Kepa.

Kepa made five saves against Brentford to help the Blues earn a point.

