Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues face roadblock in Erling Haaland pursuit, Thomas Tuchel contemplating move for veteran defender and more - 19th June 2021

Thomas Tuchel has promised to cut the gap between Chelsea and Manchester City next season and the German is eager to bring in the right players over the summer to make that happen. The Blues want to add a striker to their squad before the start of the new season, and also plan to strengthen their backline.

The ongoing Copa America and Euro 2020 has affected the transfer window and some moves could be delayed until the end of the tournaments in July. Chelsea start their new season on August 11th, when they battle Villarreal for the UEFA Super Cup.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 19th June 2021.

Chelsea face roadblock in Erling Haaland pursuit

Erling Haaland

Chelsea’s pursuit of Erling Haaland could be affected by Thomas Tuchel’s strained relationship with Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke, The Express reports. The German spent two seasons with the Bundesliga side before leaving the club after falling out with Watzke in 2017. Tuchel was vocal in his criticism of the Dortmund CEO, questioning some of his decisions. The report suggests that the Blues could face the aftereffects of that troubled association.

🚨 Personal terms won’t be a problem for Chelsea and Haaland, Chelsea are confident of getting an agreement but the stumbling block will be to persuade Dortmund, could possibly be the 3rd most expensive transfer of all time.



( Liam Twomey - The Athletic ) pic.twitter.com/G7rqMNIHpB — Pys (@CFCPys) June 16, 2021

Watzke is still in charge of the Bundesliga club and there’s a claim that his fallout with Tuchel could become a major roadblock in the pursuit of Haaland. The Blues have made the Norwegian their number one target this summer and are even willing to break the bank to secure his signature.

However, it has to be pointed out that Tuchel signed Abdou Diallo from Dortmund during his time in charge at Paris Saint-Germain, so the Premier League giants could still make the deal happen.

Thomas Tuchel contemplating move for veteran defender

Sergio Ramos

Thomas Tuchel is contemplating a move for Sergio Ramos, according to Caught Offside via Le10Sport. The Spaniard is a free agent after failing to negotiate an extension with Real Madrid. Despite being 35-years-old, Ramos is still among the best defenders in the world, and Tuchel believes the Spaniard could be a fine addition to the Chelsea squad.

PSG, Sevilla, Manchester United and possibly Chelsea are interested in Sergio Ramos. [@mohamedbouhafsi via @RMCsport] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) June 18, 2021

The Blues are considering offering Ramos a contract and it is believed the German is pushing for a move. The Spaniard will bring leadership qualities and a winning mentality to Chelsea that could be pivotal in their quest for silverware next season. However, the Blues could face competition from PSG for the Spaniard’s signature.

Chelsea win race to sign Liverpool wonderkid

Chelsea have won the race to sign Ethan Ennis, according to A Stamford Bridge Too Far via Football London. The 16-year-old caught the eye while playing for Liverpool's under-18 side in the Under-18 Premier League last season, scoring two goals and setting up another from seven games. He also scored a hat-trick against Sutton United in the FA Cup, prompting the Blues to sit up and take notice.

Chelsea faced stiff competition from Manchester United for Ennis’ signature, but have emerged victorious. The teenager hinted at the impending move by sharing an image of his visit to the Cobham training center on social media.

Fabrizio Romano has joined Sportskeeda. Check Here!

Edited by Parimal Dagdee