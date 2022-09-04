Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues failed with late attempt to sign Southampton midfielder; Reece James close to signing new six-year deal, and more - September 4, 2022

Chelsea returned to winning ways against West Ham United on Saturday at Stamford Bridge. Ben Chilwell and Kai Havertz helped manager Thomas Tuchel register a come-from-behind 2-1 win.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Blues failed with a late attempt to sign a Southampton midfielder this summer. Elsewhere, Reece James is close to committing his long-term future to the London giants.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on September 4, 2022:

Chelsea failed with late attempt to sign Romeo Lavia

Romeo Lavia has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea failed with a late attempt to sign Romeo Lavia this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Tuchel was eager for midfield reinforcements this summer and attempted to prise away the Belgian on transfer deadline day. The 18-year-old joined the Saints from Manchester City earlier this summer and has been quite impressive in the opening weeks of the new season.

Southampton invested £12m plus add-ons for Lavia — and Man City have £40m buy back clause. Behind the scenes. Chelsea wanted to sign Romeo Lavia on Deadline Day with £50m verbal proposal rejected by Southampton — of course, he’s untouchable.Southampton invested £12m plus add-ons for Lavia — and Man City have £40m buy back clause. Behind the scenes. Chelsea wanted to sign Romeo Lavia on Deadline Day with £50m verbal proposal rejected by Southampton — of course, he’s untouchable. 🚨🔵 #CFCSouthampton invested £12m plus add-ons for Lavia — and Man City have £40m buy back clause. https://t.co/6oo1Rre2mt

His performances earned him admirers at Stamford Bridge, with the Blues even submitting a £50 million bid to secure his signature. However, Southampton had no intention of offloading him this year, having only just brought him to St. Mary's.

Interestingly, City have a £40 million buy-back option on the player and could return for Lavia if he shows marked improvement.

Reece James close to signing six-year deal

Reece James has been a revelation at Stamford Bridge.

Reece James is close to agreeing a new long-term contract with Chelsea, according to journalist Matt Law.

The Englishman has been indispensable to Tuchel recently and is one of the most promising young players in the country. His versatility has been an asset to the Blues, with the player comfortable in a full-back position as well as a wing-back role.

Matt Law @Matt_Law_DT Still a few smallish hurdles for Chelsea to overcome on a new deal for Reece James but the expectation is it will be agreed v soon. Once agreed it will be a big pay rise and six, plus one years, committing him for the majority of his twenties #cfc Still a few smallish hurdles for Chelsea to overcome on a new deal for Reece James but the expectation is it will be agreed v soon. Once agreed it will be a big pay rise and six, plus one years, committing him for the majority of his twenties #cfc

However, he's among the lowest earners at the club, sothe London giants are eager to hand him a contract his performances deserve.

James is all set to put pen to paper on a six-year deal, with the option of an additional year. The contract will see him land a huge pay raise and will also put to bed any speculation regarding his future.

Thomas Tuchel wants Blues to build on West Ham United win

Thomas Tuchel is eager to restart the new season with the win over West Ham United. The Blues endured a shaky start to the new campaign before returning to winning ways on Saturday.

Speaking after the game, as relayed by the club's website, Tuchel said that his team were low on confidence ahead of the game.

"We did not play with maybe the biggest self-confidence and the biggest belief, which I can understand given the last results, and nobody was angry at our players. I just tried to tell them to keep believing and find maybe a better understanding for where the rhythm goes, for where we can maybe create an overload," said Tuchel.

The German added that going a goal down inspired his team to turn the game around.

"It’s really hard to play a really attractive game against them because they do what they do very well. To turn this thing around, maybe it needed almost to be a goal down and have nothing to lose any more," said Tuchel.

Tuchel said Chelsea were eager to restart their season this weekend and hopes the win inspires them to get back to their best.

"We wanted to restart the season today, and hopefully the way we did it in a home game and with the impact from the bench gives us the belief back, the confidence back that you need to play at the highest level," said Tuchel.

The Blues now have three wins in six games this season.

