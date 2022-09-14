Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues favourites in race for Real Madrid forward; club in touch with Southampton midfielder, and more - September 14, 2022

Chelsea will begin the Graham Potter era at Stamford Bridge by welcoming RB Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League to London on Wednesday (September 14). The Englishman will look to start with a win to help get his club's Champions League campaign back on track after they lost 1-0 at Dinamo Zagreb last week.

Meanwhile, the Blues are the favourites in the race to sign a Real Madrid forward. Elsewhere, the London giants are in touch with a Southampton midfielder regarding a possible move.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on September 14, 2022:

Chelsea firm favourites in race for Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Eden Hazard next year, according to Todo Fichajes via Caught Offside.

The Belgian has been a shadow of his former self since swapping Stamford Bridge for the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid have been patient with the 31-year-old but could be ready to let him leave. The London giants are looking to get him back to his alma mater for a second spell.

Eden Hazard last season for Chelsea was something else. 2018/19 Premier League season stats for Chelsea that season:-

37 Games
16 Goals
15 Assists



37 Games

16 Goals

15 Assists Eden Hazard last season for Chelsea was something else. 2018/19 Premier League season stats for Chelsea that season:- 37 Games16 Goals15 Assists https://t.co/QBGaQrBZrJ

Hazard lit up the Premier League during his time at Stamford Bridge. The Blues hope he would roll back the years at his old hunting ground.

Chelsea have tasted little success in their attempts to replace the Belgian, with the likes of Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic failing to impress. As such, they are now ready to turn to their former player, who could be open to resurrect his career. However, the Blues would face competition from Newcastle United for the Belgian's signature.

Blues in touch with Romeo Lavia

Romeo Lavia has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are in touch with Romeo Lavia’s representatives to facilitate a move, according to journalist Simon Phillips via Caught Offside.

The 18-year-old joined Southampton this summer from Manchester City and has been a regular in the Saints midfield since then. The Blues have had an eye on the Belgian midfielder and failed with a £50 million deadline day bid for the player.

However, the London giants have retained their interest in Lavia and remain in touch with the player’s entourage. City have a £40 million buyback clause in the player’s contract, so Chelsea might have to act fast to get their man.

However, the Belgian is guaranteed game time at St. Mary’s Stadium and might not be ready to leave for a bench role in west London.

Jorginho opens up on Graham Potter

Jorginho continues to be an essential part of the first team at Stamford Bridge.

Jorginho has said that Graham Potter is making a mark behind the scenes at Chelsea. The Englishman took charge at Stamford Bridge last week after the club parted ways with Thomas Tuchel.

Speaking recently, the Italian acknowledged Tuchel's contributions and revealed that the team is working hard under Potter.

"We are excited to work with him (Potter) and his staff. It's been good the first few days, very positive. We had a great, great time with Thomas, and we appreciate everything he did for us and for the club. However, now we are working hard with the new coach," said Jorginho.

He added:

‘We are working a lot in meetings to see what the new manager will bring to us and understand as quickly as possible what he wants from us on the pitch."

Jorginho said that Potter has made a good first impression at Stamford Bridge.

‘Already, he has done very well and made a positive impression. He has been asking us what we feel comfortable with and also what he wants to see more from us. There is a lot of information to come. and we need to try and understand that and help each other," said Jorginho.

He continued:

"He is a good coach; he’s proven that at Brighton, and I think this new challenge is not just for us, but it’s for him as well. As we always do, we try to help everyone as a team, and I think he is well prepared for what’s coming."

Jorginho is in the starting XI for the Blues against Salzburg.

