Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues given opportunity to secure blockbuster return of prodigal son, £50m Bundesliga goal machine interested in a move to Stamford Bridge, and more - 22nd July 2021

Chelsea are yet to make a big-name signing with the new Premier League season less than a month away. The Blues enjoyed a brilliant end to the 2020-21 campaign by lifting the coveted UEFA Champions League trophy.

Thomas Tuchel has worked his magic to lift the mood at Stamford Bridge, but the German manager knows he needs reinforcements over the summer to continue this incredible rise.

Tuchel saw his forwards struggle in front of goal last season and Chelsea are determined to plug that gap. The Blues remain eager to add more fire to their attack before the start of the new campaign.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 22 July 2021.

Chelsea given opportunity to secure blockbuster return of prodigal son

Eden Hazard

Chelsea have been given an opportunity to secure the blockbuster return of Eden Hazard, according to AS. The Blues have been approached by intermediaries with a proposal for the Belgian’s homecoming.

The Real Madrid star has struggled since moving to the Santiago Bernabeu and Los Blancos are ready to let him head back to his old hunting grounds. However, a move might be too difficult to pull off due to various reasons.

Real Madrid reportedly want €60m for his services and Chelsea might not be willing to invest such a big amount in a position where they are well stocked. The Blues are determined to sign a forward this summer, with Erling Haaland their preferred choice.

Borussia Dortmund are proving to be a tough nut to crack and Thomas Tuchel might have to break the bank to secure a world-class number nine.

Chelsea have reportedly been approached by Real Madrid star Eden Hazard's representatives regarding a stunning return to Stamford Bridge.



Full story ➡ https://t.co/nEXReKpGzq pic.twitter.com/Dc0zVjTVrO — Kick Off (@KickOffMagazine) July 22, 2021

Hazard is also expected to command an astronomical salary. Despite still being popular in the Chelsea dressing room, a move might not be feasible this summer.

Bundesliga goal machine interested in a move to Stamford Bridge

Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski is warming up to the idea of joining Chelsea, according to Football 365 via Sport Bild. The Blues are eager to sign a striker this summer and with their pursuit of Erling Haaland not yielding the desired results so far, the London side have turned their attention to the Bayern Munich striker.

Chelsea have spoken to agent Pini Zahavi about Robert Lewandowski, according to Sport Bild. #CFC #FCBayern — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) July 20, 2021

Chelsea have reportedly held talks with Pini Zahavi, the player’s agent, about a £50m move. Lewandowski is intrigued by the prospect of joining the Blues.

The Poland international is one of the most feared strikers in the world and his current contract expires in 2023. The Bavarians are working on a new deal to extend his stay at the Allianz Arena.

Chelsea interested in Serie A star

Domenico Berardi

Chelsea are interested in signing Domenico Berardi, according to The Hard Tackle via Alfredo Pedula. The Blues have joined Borussia Dortmund and West Ham United in the race for the Sassuolo star. The Italian has consistently been among the top players in Serie A and also caught the eye at Euro 2020.

Chelsea want a goalscoring winger in the squad due to the uncertain futures of Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi. The Blues consider the 26-year-old as an alternative to Federico Chiesa and Berardi is expected to cost around €40m.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar