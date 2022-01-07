Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues given Romelu Lukaku warning; club determined to sign Barcelona full-back, and more - 6 January 2022

Chelsea registered a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-finals on Wednesday. A Kai Havertz strike and a Ben Davies own goal helped the Blues take a healthy advantage ahead of the second leg on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have received a warning about Romelu Lukaku from a former Manchester United player. Elsewhere, the Blues are eager to secure the services of a Barcelona full-back.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 6th January 2022.

Luke Chadwick warns Chelsea about Romelu Lukaku

Luke Chadwick has warned Thomas Tuchel about dealing with Romelu Lukaku at Chelsea.

Former Manchester United star Luke Chadwick has warned manager Thomas Tuchel about dealing with Romelu Lukaku's baggage at Chelsea. The Belgian has publicly apologised since giving a controversial interview with Sky Italia, where he had some strong words about the Blues.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Chadwick said that Tuchel has his work cut out with Lukaku.

"I think Tuchel did what he had to do, in terms of leaving him out of the squad, and obviously pressure’s been put on him, and he’s come out and apologised now. It just seems like a no-win situation for Lukaku. He’s upset his manager, his teammates, and the Chelsea fanbase. It just didn’t make any sense," said Chadwick.

"It’s not great for Chelsea, but it will be interesting to see if he can now come back and make a difference. Tuchel knows he’s still a massively gifted player and someone who could be effective before the end of the season. It’s a strange state of affairs really, and something Chelsea could’ve really done without, especially with the run of form they’ve been in in the last five or six weeks," continued Chadwick.

However, Chadwick has tipped the Chelsea manager to deal well with Lukaku's situation.

"Tuchel’s a top manager, and he’ll be looking to get the best out of Lukaku. There is obviously a bit of baggage there; he’s an outspoken character, but that’s what you get with the top world-class players," concluded Chadwick.

Blues determined to sign Sergino Dest in January

Chelsea are determined to sign Sergino Dest in January.

Chelsea are determined to sign Sergino Dest in January, according to Sport Witness via Sport.

The Blues are looking for a versatile full-back, and have zeroed in on the American. The 21-year-old has seemingly become surplus to requirements at Barcelona after the arrival of Dani Alves. The Blaugrana are now ready to cash in on Dest.

Chelsea are ready to sign the young American this month. The Blues have even contacted Barcelona to enquire about the player. Dest wants to stay at the Camp Nou, but interest from the Blues could test his resolve. However, Barcelona are expected to demand more than €20 million for Dest.

Premier League duo enquire about Malang Sarr

Chelsea defender Malang Sarr has attracted interest from West Ham United and Watford.

Chelsea defender Malang Sarr has attracted interest from West Ham United and Watford, according to Foot Mercato.

Both clubs have checked with the Blues regarding the player's availability this month. The Frenchman has found game time hard to come by at Stamford Bridge. The Hammers and the Hornets are ready to compete for the 22-year-old's signature.

However, Sarr is reportedly happy at Chelsea, and is not looking to leave the Premier League giants.

