Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues on good terms with French midfielder's agent, Tuchel provides a key update on duo, and more - 15th October 2021

Chelsea will return to Premier League action on Saturday when they face Brentford in a London derby. The Blues picked up a much-needed 3-1 win against Southampton in the league prior to the international break.

Thomas Tuchel’s side are top of the league by a point and will hope to retain their place in the coming weeks. The Blues will also look to return to winning ways in the Champions League.

On that note, here's a look at the Chelsea news and rumours as on 15th October 2021.

Tuchel says Rudiger and Pulisic will not face Brentford

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that the Blues will be without Antonio Rudiger and Christian Pulisic for the clash against Brentford.

Hakim Ziyech is also doubtful for the game, but Romelu Lukaku is expected to play after taking part in all the training sessions.

“Toni Rudiger is injured, he came back injured from national team. Christian Pulisic is still injured and we have doubts with Hakim Ziyech, he missed the last two trainings with a headache so it seems he's not with us tomorrow. Romelu is fine, doing all the training sessions and doing okay for tomorrow,” Tuchel said in his press conference.

Chelsea on good terms with Monaco ace’s agent

ESPN have claimed that Chelsea have registered an interest in Monaco midfield ace Aurelien Tchouameni, and are on good terms with his agent.

The Frenchman had a breakthrough season last year, and has attracted interest from several clubs in Europe, including Chelsea.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball

mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Aurelien Tchouameni: Europe's hottest property linked with Man Utd and Chelsea Aurelien Tchouameni: Europe's hottest property linked with Man Utd and Chelsea

mirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/z4IubOkN20

The midfielder has earned comparisons to N’Golo Kante, and would be a long-term acquisition considering he is still only 21.

Monaco are likely to demand a high fee for the midfielder next year considering how well Tchouameni has progressed in the last year or so.

Scholes unsure if Chelsea have enough goals in them to win the Premier League

Former Premier League midfielder Paul Scholes explained Chelsea need more goals from the likes of Timo Werner and Mason Mount to win the title.

The Blues signed Romelu Lukaku this past summer and have considerable firepower on paper. However, the likes of Werner, Kai Havertz and Mount haven’t scored enough goals this season.

Trevoh Chalobah, a centre-back, is currently behind Lukaku in the Premier League scoring charts for Chelsea.

Scholes said even though Chelsea have the right manager in Thomas Tuchel, the lack of goals could cost them this season.

“I think Chelsea have got the manager to challenge. I’m just not sure, not convinced there’s enough goals in the team," said the former Manchester United midfielder.

Also Read

“I think Romelu Lukaku will score goals but are there enough people around him to score goals. I’m not sure Timo Werner will. When he plays for Germany he scores every game, for Chelsea he misses a lot of chances," he added.

"Mason Mount, he needs to start scoring goals. I think he’s a great player but he’s got to start winning games, almost in the mould as Frank Lampard. I see him as that type of player but Frank produced all the time and won games for his team. Mason Mount has to start doing that.”

Edited by Parimal Dagdee