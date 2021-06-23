Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues identify £36m Erling Haaland alternative, club in contact with Premier League ace and more - 23 June 2021

Chelsea have been in splendid form since Thomas Tuchel took charge, but the German believes there’s room for improvement in the squad. The Blues are looking to make smart additions in the summer and Tuchel is particularly eager to add a new number nine to his team.

Olivier Giroud is expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer and Timo Werner has struggled in his first season, so Tuchel’s desire to reinforce his strike force is justified.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 23 June 2021.

Chelsea identify Erling Haaland alternative

Gerard Moreno

Chelsea have identified Gerard Moreno as an alternative to Erling Haaland, according to Mirror via Fichajes. The Blues are eager to strike a deal for the Norwegian striker, but if that fails to materialize, they will turn their attention to the Villarreal star.

Haaland is expected to cost around £150m this summer and the competition for his signature is heating up. Tuchel, as such, is considering his options and is intrigued by Moreno.

Chelsea have targeted Villarreal star Gerard Moreno as an alternative for high-priced Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. pic.twitter.com/93ImJm39Qy — Transfer News (@TransfersLlVE) June 23, 2021

The Spaniard managed 30 goals and 11 assists from 46 appearances in all competitions last season and could be available for £36m this summer. The 29-year-old is currently with the Spanish team at Euro 2020, and despite missing a penalty against Poland, he has managed to catch the eye.

Moreno is expected to be a short-term solution to Chelsea’s search for a new number nine. His arrival is unlikely to put an end to the club’s pursuit of Erling Haaland, who could be available for around €75m next summer.

Chelsea in contact with Premier League ace

Harry Kane

Chelsea have been in touch with Harry Kane's representatives to secure his signature this summer, The Express reports. The Englishman won the Premier League Golden Boot as well as the Playmaker award last season. Kane has publicly expressed a desire to leave the club, and it is easy to see why the Blues are on his trail.

It is no secret that Thomas Tuchel wants a new striker this summer and there’s no one better than the Englishman in the league. However, pricing him away from Spurs will not be easy. Kane is expected to command a colossal transfer fee and also has a line of suitors for his signature.

A move to Chelsea could also cost the Englishman his popularity with Tottenham fans, but the Blues are keen on a deal. Kane’s arrival would instantly make Chelsea the favorites to win the Premier League.

Blues could consider move for Bayern Munich striker

Robert Lewandowski

Chelsea will consider a move for Robert Lewandowski if they fail to secure Erling Haaland’s services, according to Sport Witness via Sport Bild. The Polish marksman is one of the finest strikers of his generation and could be open to a move away from Bayern Munich this summer.

The Blues are about to get serious in their pursuit of Lewandowski, given that the player’s agent shares a close bond with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich.

#Chelsea have the ‘economic means to finance’ a deal to bring Robert Lewandowski to the club this summer. His agent is open to a move for his client with the Polish forward also on the Blues' transfer 'list'.



[@SPORT1 via @Sport_Witness] — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) June 23, 2021

However, the report also claims that the Blues have very little chance of securing the player’s signature. Despite the player’s desire for a new challenge, the Bavarians are adamant that their prized asset will not leave the club this year.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar