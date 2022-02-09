Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues identify Antonio Rudiger replacement; club monitoring Hugo Ekitike, and more - 9 February 2022

Chelsea face Al Hilal in the semi-final of the FIFA Club World Cup on Wednesday. The London side are attempting to win the prestigious trophy for the first time in their history.

Meanwhile, the Blues have identified a Barcelona defender as the ideal replacement for Antonio Rudiger. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are monitoring Hugo Ekitike.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 9th February 2022.

Chelsea identify Ronald Araujo as Antonio Rudiger replacement

Chelsea have identified Ronald Araujo as the ideal replacement for Antonio Rudiger, according to Goal. The Uruguayan has caught the eye with a series of assured performances for Barcelona this season. The London side are among the clubs interested in his services.

The 22-year-old is currently on the same meagre wages he has had as a youth player, and desires a raise commensurate with his performances. His current contract with the Blaugrana expires next summer, and the La Liga giants are eager to keep him at the Camp Nou.

However, negotiations for a new deal have not yet yielded a fruitful result yet. The Blaugrana could be forced to cash in on Araujo if he continues to stall a new contract. The Blues are plotting to take advantage of the situation.

The Premier League giants are in a precarious position, with their centre-backs. Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen all in the final six months of their contracts. Rudiger has been an indispensable member of Thomas Tuchel’s defensive unit. His departure could leave a glaring hole in the Blues' backline.

Chelsea continue to hold talks with the player’s entourage to chalk out a solution. The London side are willing to offer the German defender a salary package close to the £200,000 per week he desires. Tuchel is wary of the repercussions of losing three defenders in the same window, and wants to keep Rudiger at Stamford Bridge.

However, it might be tougher said than done, with PSG and Real Madrid hot on Rudiger's heels. The Blues have already prepared a list of potential replacements in case the 28-year-old departs Stamford Bridge. Araujo has now been added to that group, along with Jules Kounde and Wesley Fofana.

The Premier League giants might have to sign more than one defender this summer to offset a mass exodus at the back. Thiago Silva is not expected to continue beyond the end of next season, which adds to the urgency of the situation.

Blues monitoring Hugo Ekitike

Chelsea are keeping a close eye on Hugo Ekitike, according to 90 Min. The 19-year-old has been outstanding for Reims this season.

The Frenchman has scored nine goals, and set up two more from 12 starts for the Ligue 1 side. His exploits have earned him admirers at Stamford Bridge. The north London side recently sent scouts to watch him in action against Bordeaux.

The Blues are looking to bolster their faltering attack this summer. Manager Thomas Tuchel is frustrated with the struggles of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, and has his eyes on Ekitike.

Ekitike reportedly rejected a deadline-day move to Newcastle United. However, the 19-year-old is wanted by a host of clubs in the Premier League and around Europe. As such, there could be an intense battle for his signature this summer.

Rio Ferdinand heaps praise on Edouard Mendy

Rio Ferdinand has heaped praise on Edouard Mendy.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has heaped praise on Edouard Mendy. The Chelsea man recently lifted the African Cup of Nations with Senegal, and has been sensational for the Blues so far.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel Five, the Englishman named Mendy as one of the top three goalkeepers in the world right now.

“If I was picking a goalkeeper right now in the world, I think my top three keepers would be – and maybe people say you’re biased because of the Premier League – but it would be Mendy, Ederson, and on form right now De Gea. Mendy stands out for me, especially in this last year, he hass been impeccable,” said Ferdinand.

